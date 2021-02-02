Ladd Hirsch Joins Bradley's Litigation Practice Group In Dallas

DALLAS, Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bradley Arant Boult Cummings LLP is pleased to announce that Ladd Hirsch has joined the firm's Dallas office as a partner in the Litigation Practice Group.

"I have known and respected Ladd throughout his career, he is an outstanding lawyer, and I am pleased to become his partner and add his talents in our strong and growing Dallas office," said Dallas Office Managing Partner Richard A. Sayles. Bradley Chairman of the Board and Managing Partner Jonathan M. Skeeters added, "Ladd is widely recognized as a leading lawyer for Business Divorce matters focused on disputes between majority owners and minority investors related to substantial private Texas businesses. The addition of Ladd offers us the opportunity to further expand the expertise we can provide our clients across the state and beyond."

Bradley's Dallas office has tripled in size since it opened in January 2019 and has reinforced the firm's strengths in its litigation, finance, corporate, fintech and emerging business practice areas. In addition, the firm has grown to more than 50 lawyers located across its offices in Dallas and Houston, and more than 70 lawyers licensed in the state, allowing the firm to handle a wide variety of legal matters for its clients in Texas and beyond.

Mr. Hirsch has more than 30 years of experience representing companies and high net worth business clients in complex litigation cases and arbitration matters. He has litigated claims arising in a variety of industries, including real estate, manufacturing, oil and gas, healthcare, construction, technology and insurance. Mr. Hirsch focuses a significant amount of his practice on business divorce disputes and related litigation and has tried cases to judgment in state and federal courts across the country. Mr. Hirsch has been recognized as one of The Best Lawyers in America®, as well as by D Magazine and Texas Super Lawyers.

Mr. Hirsch earned his J.D. (cum laude) from Cornell Law School and his B.J. from the University of Missouri.

About Bradley

Bradley combines skilled legal counsel with exceptional client service and unwavering integrity to assist a diverse range of corporate and individual clients in achieving their business goals. With offices in Alabama, Florida, Mississippi, North Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, and the District of Columbia, the firm's nearly 550 lawyers represent regional, national and international clients in various industries, including banking and financial services, construction, energy, healthcare, life sciences, manufacturing, real estate, and technology, among many others.

Contact: Mike Androvett

214.559.4630

[email protected]

Social Media: @bradleylegal, #legalnews, #lawyers

SOURCE Bradley Arant Boult Cummings LLP

Related Links

https://www.bradley.com

