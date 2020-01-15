MESA, Ariz., Jan. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- J. Ladd Williams, DDS, is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Pinnacle Lifetime Achiever in the field of Medicine as a Dentist at Picture Perfect Smiles.

Devoted to quality dental services, Picture Perfect Smiles is one of the best offices in the Phoenix and Scottsdale areas. They provide seamless, flawless smiles and a warm, friendly environment. The office employs dental professionals who are highly-trained and experienced, working together as a dedicated, caring team. Services include general and restorative dentistry, Opalescence Teeth Whitening, dental bonding, tooth colored fillings, Invisalign, gum recontouring, porcelain veneers, porcelain crowns, inlays and onlays, full mouth reconstruction, "teeth in a day" implant retained dentures, and TMJ treatment. The office is located near the border of Estate Grove Valencia Est, at 1244 N Greenfield Road #103.



Revered in Maricopa County for his gentle touch, Dr. Williams is a patient-preferred dentist. Leading an impressive career for twenty-five years, he has continuously increased his expertise, specializing in Implantology and sleep apnea, as well as the other services offered at his practice.

An academic scholar, Dr. Williams attended the University of Washington Dental School, one of the top four dental schools nationally and one of the top fourteen internationally. He earned a

Doctorate of Dental Surgery (DDS), graduating as valedictorian and receiving the Senior Dental Student Award. On account of his academic accomplishments, Omicron Kappa Upsilon Honor Society and the Alpha Omega National Honor Society inducted him. He continues increasing his knowledge, periodically undergoing training and completing courses in restorative dentistry.



To remain abreast of the latest developments, Dr. Williams is an active member of the American Dental Association (ADA), Arizona Dental Association (AZDA), American Academy of Gold Foil Operators (AAGFO), Academy of Operative Dentistry (AOD), American Academy of General Dentists (AAGD), American Academy of LDS Dentists, and Pankey Institute of Higher Learning.



For his excellence as a dentist, the Consumer's Research Council of America chose Dr. Williams as one of "America's Top Dentists" in cosmetic dentistry and occlusal rehabilitation and Who's Who National Registry listed him.



When he is not at work, Dr. Williams enjoys scuba diving, riding motorcycles and dirt bikes, and in outdoor activities with his family. He is thankful for his father Dr. James R. Williams, wife Janet, and six children.



Dr. Williams dedicates this recognition to Dr. L.D. Pankey.



For more information, please visit http://www.pictureperfectsmiles.com

