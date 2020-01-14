Ladder Launches Life Insurance Product in New York

PALO ALTO, Calif., Jan. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Ladder Insurance Services , LLC, (Ladder) announced that the LadderLifeTM term life insurance product issued by Allianz Life Insurance Company of New York (Allianz Life® of NY) will be offered to New York residents, marking the completion of its nationwide rollout. New York residents will now be able to enjoy the same quick insurance application process, real time underwriting, and flexible coverage that Ladder has been offering to California since 2017, and to the rest of the country since 2018.

New York is one of the most expensive states in which to live. In its recent ranking of America's Top States for Business which rates all 50 states based on an index of average costs for basic items from groceries to housing, CNBC ranked New York as the third most expensive when it comes to cost of living – housing prices in Manhattan are estimated to be the most expensive in the nation. As a result, life insurance is critically important for many New York families who would need financial protection, and Ladder wants to help by offering its smart term life insurance process, which has been built around the busy, modern consumer.

"We are thrilled to be available in New York starting today! New York residents are now able to access our smart, instant application process to get flexible life insurance with no hidden fees. They can apply in minutes and can adjust as their needs change," said Jamie Hale, CEO and Co-Founder, Ladder. "It has long been our goal to be able to serve families nationwide, and we are excited that the day is here."

"This business relationship with Ladder allows us to provide consumers in New York with a flexible term policy designed to help them manage risk and protect their financial future," said Eric Thomes, president of Allianz Life of NY. "We are always looking for new and innovative ways to expand our product offering and the Ladder platform offers consumers a simple and intuitive application process to get the coverage they need."

Today's customers expect convenience and smart solutions. Ladder can pull tens of thousands of data points in real time to give people instant decisions, offering the opportunity for a fully-underwritten term life insurance policy online in about 4 minutes if eligible (compared to 8 weeks on average for the traditional process, or approximately 10 thousand times faster). People can access Ladder's site at any time -- whenever it works for their busy schedules. What's more, Ladder coverage is dynamic — as life changes, customers can decrease their coverage in a few clicks and save money, or easily apply for more.

Ladder offers term life insurance policies in New York (policy form # MN-26) that are issued by Allianz Life Insurance Company of New York. Term life insurance policies are issued in all other states and DC by Fidelity Security Life Insurance Company, Kansas City, MO (policy form No. ICC17-M-1069 and M-1069. Ladder California license number OK22568).

About Ladder

Ladder has reinvented life insurance to offer instant decisions, fully underwritten term policies online. With stellar prices, no hidden fees, and the flexibility to decrease or cancel your coverage anytime. Ladder is on a mission to fuel the resilience of underinsured families and communities by closing the 50 million household life insurance gap. Founded in 2015, Ladder leverages AI and a direct-to-consumer, full-stack approach to make term life insurance as fair and accessible as it can be. Visit ladderlife.com to learn more.

