Ladders Launches Public Profile for Professionals

NEW YORK, May 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ladders, Inc. , the leading career site for $100k+ jobs, announced the arrival of Public Profile pages just in time for Update Your References Week. The new professional tool is for those looking to market themselves commercially and showcase capabilities and desires, whether they are searching for a new job or comfortable in their current position.

"We're incredibly excited about the opportunities that Public Profile opens up for our members," said Ladders' CEO, Marc Cenedella. "We're offering a way to showcase your professional brand that cuts through the noise and really hones in on the features that matter to both members and employers."

In addition to areas of expertise, work history and media clips, members are able to add whether they are open to speaking engagements and mentoring within their industry or alma mater. Ladders has also created a feature that allows members to provide and request professional references, and to select top references to display.

Initially priced at $25 for a phone call and $15 for email, the rollout of Public Profile includes a "pay to contact" option for its members. A first-of-its-kind innovation, the feature gives Ladders members the opportunity to earn money simply for connecting with fellow professionals--including recruiters and those seeking subject or domain expertise.

"Unwanted approaches are a major pain point for high-performing professionals," said Cenedella. "By introducing a financial incentive for an initial contact, we're helping to ensure that our audience of $100K+ professionals only receives serious, relevant approaches that will help them to showcase their expertise and advance their careers."

All new and existing members are eligible for a Public Profile page. Ladders' 10 million existing members can set up their Public Profile page immediately, through their Account settings. Professionals can visit www.theladders.com and sign up for a Ladders account today.

About Ladders

Ladders, Inc. is a leading professional careers site that offers comprehensive, data-backed career tools and guidance to place members in top tier professional jobs. Founded in 2003 in New York, NY, Ladders has more than 10 million users who use the platform to manage, market and move up in their careers. For more information on Ladders, please visit www.theladders.com .

Media Contact:

Stephanie Ciosek

Publicist

pr@theladders.com

646-307-7500

SOURCE Ladders

Related Links

https://www.theladders.com/

