Ladenburg Concludes Second Consolidated National Conference Of 2019 With Launch Of Innovative 401(k) Offering For Advisors' Business Clients

MIAMI, Aug. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. (NYSE American: LTS, LTS PrA, LTSL, LTSF, LTSK, LTSH) ("Ladenburg"), a publicly-traded diversified financial services company, today announced the successful conclusion of its second consolidated National Conference of 2019, held from Aug. 19 to 22 at the Washington Hilton in Washington, D.C., for financial advisors affiliated with three of the company's independent advisory and brokerage (IAB) subsidiaries: Triad Advisors, Securities Service Network (SSN) and Investacorp. The event followed Ladenburg's successful inaugural National Conference for advisors from the firm's two additional IAB subsidiaries, Securities America and KMS Financial Services, which was held in Seattle in June.

Richard Lampen, Chairman, President & CEO of Ladenburg, said, "Our Washington, D.C. National Conference for Triad Advisors, Securities Service Network and Investacorp was a tremendous success for all participants, generating great enthusiasm and helping our advisors re-connect and re-energize as we look ahead to the final months of 2019. Our advisors' enthusiasm for their mission of helping clients pursue their goals is always a source of inspiration as we continue to leverage Ladenburg's national scale and intellectual capital to provide our IABs and advisors with the tools and platforms they need to drive ongoing growth and success. We have already received enthusiastic feedback from participants on taking what they have learned at the conference to help manage their practices and further elevate the service experience they provide to clients."

Demonstrating Ladenburg and its IAB firms' commitment to providing advisors with tools and training to augment their practices, the company also announced the launch of Qui(k), a turnkey 401(k) solution that empowers advisors to help small- and medium-size business clients more easily implement competitive qualified retirement plans.

Qui(k) Solution Enables Advisors' Business Clients to Establish Turnkey Retirement Plans

Ladenburg's new Qui(k) solution is a fully-bundled 401(k) plan offering that incorporates a broad selection of investment products that are selected and monitored by Ladenburg Thalmann Asset Management (LTAM), which serves as the ERISA Section 3(38) investment fiduciary for the plans associated with the platform.

The platform is available to advisors across all of Ladenburg's IAB subsidiaries and provides turnkey administrative and recordkeeping functions, including day-to-day administrative tasks such as reviewing and approving employee loans and overseeing hardship distributions, qualified domestic relations orders, terminated employee distribution requests and terminated employee automatic threshold distributions.

Paul Lofties, Senior Vice President of Wealth Management at Ladenburg, said, "We are pleased to draw on our scale, experience and resources to further enhance our advisors' ability to support the needs of their business owner clients with the Qui(k) platform. For small- and medium-sized businesses, having a competitive qualified employee retirement plan is essential in hiring and retaining the personnel they need to grow. The fiduciary responsibilities and administrative burdens involved in setting up such plans, however, have too often acted as deterrents in offering these benefits in the past. With Qui(k), our advisors can help minimize those concerns, strengthen their clients' businesses and free employers to do what they love: Serve their clients and grow their companies."

Continued Emphasis on Promoting Advisor Diversity

The conference also further demonstrated Ladenburg's commitment to advancing opportunities for female professionals in the financial advice industry and its focus on helping young people learn about the profession as a step toward potential careers as advisors.

The event's Women's Networking Luncheon built on the Super Women's Summit featured at the June conference in Seattle, with Lisa Schultz, chief services officer at CNL Financial Group, speaking on ways for women to discover healthy, long-term alternatives to the popular notion that female professionals must balance multiple priorities in order to find fulfillment in their careers.

In addition, Ladenburg also hosted 21 participants in the latest edition of its Link to the Future program at the event. The Link to the Future program provides conference scholarships for students and the children of current Ladenburg advisors who are interested in financial advisory careers.

Other highlights of the conference included:

An opening-night keynote address from former U.S. Secretary of State Colin Powell on leadership and a closing keynote by Chip Heath , Stanford professor and business strategy expert;

on leadership and a closing keynote by , professor and business strategy expert; A general session executive panel featuring Triad CEO Jeff Rosenthal , SSN CEO Wade Wilkinson and Investacorp CEO Patrick Farrell ; and

, SSN CEO and Investacorp CEO ; and A fundraising drive in support of the Semper Fi Fund, which raises money for programs to support combat-wounded, critically ill and catastrophically injured members of the U.S. Armed Forces and their families. Together, Triad, SSN and Investacorp advisors contributed to the fund through online donations and an on-site silent auction.

Adam Malamed, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of Ladenburg, concluded, "Ladenburg is dedicated to creating opportunities for advisors to grow and thrive by connecting with their peers to share their experiences, best practices and enthusiasm for serving clients, as well as by bringing advisors the tools they need to stay ahead of industry trends and capture promising opportunities. At our second consolidated National Conference for 2019 – and at our earlier national meeting in Seattle in June – we were gratified to see the value of bringing advisors together to share in the commitment to excellence, collaboration and service that bonds the Ladenburg family together. We are proud to continue providing the advisors affiliated with our IABs the resources and platforms they need to be successful in their businesses and to reach their full potential."

