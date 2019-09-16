Ladenburg Wins Broker-Dealer Thought Leadership Award At Fifth Annual WealthManagement.com Industry Awards

MIAMI, Sept. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. (NYSE American: LTS, LTS PrA, LTSL, LTSF, LTSK, LTSH) ("Ladenburg"), a publicly-traded diversified financial services company, today announced that it received the award for Thought Leadership in the 1,000-or-more-advisor broker-dealer category at the 2019 WealthManagement.com Industry Awards ceremony held Sept. 12 in New York.

The award recognized Ladenburg's efforts to spark innovation among early-stage companies via its annual Innovation Symposium, invitation-only events that bring together FinTech startups and financial advisors to identify and explore the disruptive technologies with potential to define the future of financial advice. The second Innovation Symposium was held in May 2019 in San Francisco.

Adam Malamed, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer at Ladenburg, said, "At Ladenburg we are always looking to the future of our business and using our expertise and experience to set the tone for the broader discussion. Our Innovation Symposiums are an example how we are working to bring fresh ideas to the table in ways that seek to benefit our advisors in the near term and move the industry forward in the longer term. Our entire organization extends its heartfelt gratitude to WealthManagement.com and our peers in the wealth management space for this truly remarkable recognition."

The inaugural Ladenburg Innovation Symposium in 2018 brought together advisors affiliated with the company's five independent advisory and brokerage subsidiaries to Silicon Valley, along with start-up founders and venture capitalists. Ladenburg later made an investment in one of the companies that presented at the event, Track Technologies.

The second Innovation Symposium built on the momentum of the first, more than doubling the number of invitees. The event featured the launch of Track Technologies' tax-automation platform for financial advisors.

Dan Sachar, Vice President for Enterprise Innovation at Ladenburg and Head of the Ladenburg Innovation Lab, said, "Being truly innovative calls on us to step outside of the day-to-day tactical routine of our own organizations to think holistically and critically about the issues affecting the broader industry and how technology can address them. It is a very exciting time in the wealth management space, and there are macro-changes occurring that are changing the way we all do business. Rather than be threatened by the change, we at Ladenburg embrace it and are actively working to unearth the gaps in the market where new ideas can flourish."

Now in its fifth year, the WealthManagement.com Industry Awards recognize companies and individuals that have shown themselves to be leaders in the wealth management space when it comes to supporting the success of financial advisors. The publication convened a panel of 14 industry experts to narrow down the submissions to finalists and winners.

Mr. Malamed concluded, "This award is a validation of our efforts to nurture the innovations that can help our industry move into the future. All of us in the wealth management space are operating on a landscape that is beset by challenges, but also full of opportunities. At Ladenburg we are doing our part to chart the course forward for our advisors and their clients, as well as for the rest of our industry."

About Ladenburg Thalmann

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. (NYSE American: LTS, LTS PrA, LTSL, LTSF, LTSK, LTSH) is a publicly-traded diversified financial services company based in Miami, Florida. Ladenburg's subsidiaries include industry-leading independent advisory and brokerage (IAB) firms Securities America, Triad Advisors, Securities Service Network, Investacorp and KMS Financial Services, as well as Premier Trust, Ladenburg Thalmann Asset Management, Highland Capital Brokerage, a leading independent life insurance brokerage company and full-service annuity processing and marketing company, and Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. Inc., an investment bank which has been a member of the New York Stock Exchange for over 135 years. The company is committed to investing in the growth of its subsidiaries while respecting and maintaining their individual business identities, cultures, and leadership. For more information, please visit www.ladenburg.com.

This press release includes certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding future growth, growth of our independent advisory and brokerage business and future investments. These statements are based on management's current expectations or beliefs and are subject to uncertainty and changes in circumstances. Actual results may vary materially from those expressed or implied by the statements herein due to changes in economic, business, competitive and / or regulatory factors, including the SEC's proposed rules and interpretations concerning the standards of conduct for broker dealers and investment advisers when dealing with retail investors, future cash flows, a change in the Company's dividend policy by the Company's Board of Directors (which has the ability in its sole discretion to increase, decrease or eliminate entirely the Company's dividend at any time) and other risks and uncertainties affecting the operation of the Company's business. These risks, uncertainties and contingencies include those set forth in the Company's annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018 and other factors detailed from time to time in its other filings with the SEC. The information set forth herein should be read in light of such risks. Further, investors should keep in mind that the Company's quarterly revenue and profits can fluctuate materially depending on many factors, including the number, size and timing of completed offerings and other transactions. Accordingly, the Company's revenue and profits in any particular quarter may not be indicative of future results. The Company is under no obligation to, and expressly disclaims any obligation to, update or alter its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in assumptions or otherwise, except as required by law.

