Ladies Who Launch Announces Recipients of the "Launch Program", Grant and Mentorship Program for Women-Led Businesses Impacted by COVID-19

"To read every application has been heartbreaking and inspiring to see how women entrepreneurs persevered through 2020" Tweet this

Information about the recipients can be found at https://www.ladieswholaunch.org/program-recipients

"We have been overwhelmed by the responses we received for the Launch Program. To read through every application and understand how Covid-19 has impacted business owners has been both heartbreaking and inspiring to see how women entrepreneurs persevered through 2020," said Kelly McGonigle, co-founder of Ladies Who Launch. "We are delighted to onboard our first cohort and inspired to grow the Launch Program in 2021 to support more women business owners in need of capital and community."

As next year proves equally as challenging for business owners, Ladies Who Launch plans to grow the program in 2021 to support women entrepreneurs globally. Companies or individuals interested in contributing or partnering with Ladies Who Launch can visit https://www.ladieswholaunch.org/launch-program-info

Ladies Who Launch's mission is to celebrate and empower female-identifying and non-binary entrepreneurs and provide women the motivation, resources, and connections to launch their companies.

https://www.ladieswholaunch.org

