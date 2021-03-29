Ladies Who Launch Opens Applications for the LAUNCH PROGRAM, a Grant and Mentorship Program for Women-Led Businesses Impacted by COVID-19

SAN FRANCISCO, March 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ladies Who Launch, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit with a mission to empower women entrepreneurs, opens applications today for the " LAUNCH PROGRAM " to support women and non-binary led businesses in the United States who have been negatively impacted by Covid-19. Eligible participants of the LAUNCH PROGRAM will receive an immediate cash grant determined by business need, in addition to mentorship, advisory support, and company amplification. Applications are now open until April 11th, 2021 at www.ladieswholaunch.org/launch-program

The LAUNCH PROGRAM creates an inclusive space for women-led businesses to access a community and receive the capital they desperately need to operate their businesses. Based on initial data from the first round of applications, almost 40 percent of businesses received no financial support to offset the impact of Covid-19. Additionally, a majority of our applicants saw a 41-60 percent revenue drop in the first quarter alone, demonstrating a growing need for capital assistance. A full summary of our insights and takeaways from the first-round applicants can be found here .

Recipients will benefit from financial support and be part of a six-month cohort dedicated to helping women pivot, innovate, sustain and grow their business. Selected recipients will receive:

Advisory services with category specialists

Mentorship support from the Ladies Who Launch team and access to invite-only Ladies Who Launch online community

Inclusion and amplification across LWL programming

Ladies Who Launch has been able to expand this program for a second year due to the support from LWL partner White House Black Market , an organization dedicated to helping women find success and deeply committed to empowering women entrepreneurs. Further, Le Grand Courtage , a woman-led company that suffered losses due to the pandemic joined forces to support other women business owners who have struggled over the last year.

"I personally know how difficult it can be for female entrepreneurs and the data continue to show the unique challenges women face," said Tawnya Falkner, founder of Le Grand Courtage . "By teaming up with similarly minded partners like Ladies Who Launch, and pooling our financial resources, intellectual capital, and networking communities, we will be able to provide meaningful immediate and long-term support."

Eligible women business owners can apply to the Launch Program today through April 11th, 2021 at www.ladieswholaunch.org/launch-program .

About Ladies Who Launch:

Ladies Who Launch empowers women entrepreneurs to thrive by providing access to educational resources and capital programs that inspire them to launch and build their businesses. https://www.ladieswholaunch.org

