Lady Eleanor Holles International School Foshan First Overseas School of LEH UK

"Secondary students have specific needs, and by focusing exclusively on this age group we are able to design a campus, deliver a curriculum and build a team of specialist educators where the needs of 10 to 18 years old students are our key priority," explains founding Head Master, Steve Allen.

Building on the success of its founding school in the UK, LEH Foshan offers the British curriculum, leading to IGCSEs and A Levels. "It is a robust and widely-recognised international curriculum that opens doors and is designed to support and challenge our students as they strive for the top universities around the world," adds Mr Allen.

Mr Allen brings a wealth of experience in Asia-based British international schools

Mr Allen was previously the Head Master of a top international school in Bangkok. Under his leadership, his previous school posted record IGCSE and A Level results, and guided its students to the top universities around the world, including Harvard, MIT, University of Chicago, Oxford, Cambridge and LSE. Prior to this international school, Steve held senior leadership roles at Ardingly College in the UK and Shatin College in Hong Kong.

"The opportunity to extend the experience and teaching philosophy of LEH to a new school, in such a dynamic and fast-growing region of China, was too hard to resist," says Mr Allen. "We have brought together a talented team of secondary teaching specialists to create a school dedicated to encouraging creativity, critical thinking skills, teamwork and leadership in our students."

Student wellbeing is another crucial aspect of the LEH philosophy. "We know that students who enjoy their learning, and are well supported by their teachers and peers, develop into confident and successful young adults," explains Mr Allen. "Our students will be part of a House System with personal House Tutors and House Masters and Mistresses to support their academic and pastoral needs," adds Mr Allen.

UK architect creates 58,000 sqm secondary-focused campus

LEH Foshan turned to award-winning UK architects, Scott Brownrigg, to design the 58,000 sqm campus. Our aim was to "capture the essence of its sister school, while providing a green and sustainable urban campus, with state-of-the-art learning and living spaces for academic, sporting and artistic endeavours," explained Scott Brownrigg MD, Michael Olliff.

The multi-purpose grass-pitch sports ground, with 400m athletic track, is surrounded by the school's specialist classrooms, science laboratories, swimming centre (25m, 6-lane pool), 800-seat theatre, 4-court sports hall, boarding houses and staff residences.

"Our campus has been designed with the needs of secondary students at its heart. It offers a secure and positive learning environment where students can develop a quiet self-confidence, together with the courage, creativity and support to achieve their personal goals," says Mr Allen. "We look forward to our students building lifelong friendships as the enjoy the community benefits of boarding school life," Mr Allen adds.

In the Heart of the Greater Bay Area

The school is conveniently located 15 minutes from the Guangzhounan high speed rail station, which conveniently links Foshan to Guangzhou, Shenzhen and Hong Kong. "The ease of transport links makes day school, or weekly and termly boarding a convenient option for our students," says Mr Allen.

About Lady Eleanor Holles International School Foshan

Lady Eleanor Holles International School is a British curriculum, day and boarding school, welcoming students from 10 to 18 years. Our sister school in London is consistently rated among the top 10 independent schools in the UK, and we are proud to bring this level of academic, sporting, arts and pastoral excellence to Foshan.

LEH students are encouraged to combine academic excellence with integrity, confidence and courage and to exemplify the school motto, Hope Favours the Bold.

For more information about LEH Foshan, interested parents and students can contact [email protected] , visit www.leh-foshan.cn or Wechat: LEHFoshan

