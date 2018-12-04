LADY GAGA ENIGMA Headlines Grand Opening Of New Las Vegas Resort, Park MGM

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Park MGM, Las Vegas' newest resort, celebrated its official grand opening this weekend with the debut of Lady Gaga's residency, the introduction of Las Vegas' first Eataly and the launch of On The Record, a new speakeasy and club.

Lady Gaga floats in from the sky in opening song to kick of Las Vegas residency, ENIGMA, at Park MGM Lady Gaga launches ENIMGA residency at Park MGM in Las Vegas Cucina Del Mercato at Eataly Las Vegas at Park MGM Exterior of Park MGM, a new luxury resort in the heart of the Las Vegas Strip Lobby of Park MGM featuring a work of art by Henrique Oliveira Dining room at NoMad Restaurant in NoMad Las Vegas Dining Room at Best Friend, a Korean BBQ Joint by LA Culinary Legend Roy Choi On The Record patio at Park MGM in Las Vegas

Lady Gaga performed before a sold-out crowd for the first night of her residency, which will run through 2019. Developed exclusively for Park MGM's intimate Park Theater, the six-time GRAMMY Award-winner, Golden Globe Award-winner and Academy Award-nominated superstar's engagement consists of two separate shows, each offering an immersive only-in-Vegas experience anchored by the pop star's raw talent and sprinkled with her signature experimental performance art: LADY GAGA ENIGMA, a never-before-seen journey through the star's pop hits and LADY GAGA JAZZ & PIANO, debuting January 20, featuring stripped-down versions of her hits alongside music from the Great American Songbook.

Delivering new takes on the statement-making performances for which she is renowned and thrilling the crowd with hits ranging from "Bad Romance," "Telephone" and "Just Dance" to "Million Reasons" and "Shallow," the inaugural performance of LADY GAGA ENIGMA wowed the crowd of more than 5,200 fans who came ready to party. Opening night guests included pop superstar Katy Perry and actor Orlando Bloom; Avengers actor Jeremy Renner; Foo Fighter's lead singer Dave Grohl; current Queen frontman Adam Lambert; award-winning actress Marisa Tomei; Dancing with the Stars judge Carrie Ann Inaba; a capella group Pentatonix; and actress and director Regina King.

Los Angeles scene-makers and twin brothers Jonnie and Mark Houston hosted the evening's official after-party, premiering their new modern speakeasy and club concept, On The Record. Hidden behind a functioning record-store entry, the club spans three rooms, including indoor and outdoor spaces, dance floors, a patio bar and three hidden karaoke rooms. It also boasts the ultra-intimate 25-seat Vinyl Parlor, where a lineup of top bartenders from coast to coast serve as Bartenders-in-Residence. Inspired by music across the decades, On The Record fuses meticulous period design and authentic music nostalgia, such as framed vinyl and a decommissioned 1963 Bristol Lodekka double-decker bus converted into a DJ booth.

Located directly on the famed Las Vegas Strip and serving as the new main entrance to Park MGM, the 40,000 square-foot Italian marketplace Eataly welcomed more than a thousand guests for its opening reception, which featured a pasta-ribbon cutting and a proclamation of December 27 as the official "Eataly Day" in Las Vegas. Guests waited excitedly to enter the vibrant space full of unique food counters, bars, cafés and dining experiences offering traditional, authentic Italian food. Eataly Las Vegas introduces several new experiences, most notably Cucina del Mercato, or "Kitchen of the Market," an open, counter-to-table space that shatters the barrier between restaurants and store – a first for an Eataly in the United States. The venue consists of six fresh counters where guests can eat what they shop, and shop what they eat.

The debuts of Lady Gaga, On The Record and Eataly mark the final stage of the two-year, $550 million development at the heart of the Las Vegas Strip. Park MGM and NoMad Las Vegas offer an intimate luxury resort experience on a grand scale. A partnership between MGM Resorts International and New York-based Sydell Group, Park MGM features 2,700 guest rooms and suites; and the Las Vegas extension of Sydell's NoMad features 293 well-appointed guest rooms and suites. The resort's culinary program features NoMad Restaurant and NoMad Bar from Will Guidara and Daniel Humm; L.A. legend Roy Choi's Korean BBQ concept, Best Friend; Hogsalt Hospitality's renowned Bavette's Steakhouse; and the vibrant Italian marketplace, Eataly, among other original dining and cocktail experiences. Park MGM and NoMad Las Vegas are located in the heart of The Strip, next to the entertainment and dining neighborhood created by The Park and the 20,000-seat T-Mobile Arena.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) is an S&P 500® global entertainment company with national and international locations featuring best-in-class hotels and casinos, state-of-the-art meetings and conference spaces, incredible live and theatrical entertainment experiences, and an extensive array of restaurant, nightlife and retail offerings. MGM Resorts creates immersive, iconic experiences through its suite of Las Vegas-inspired brands. The MGM Resorts portfolio encompasses 28 unique hotel offerings including some of the most recognizable resort brands in the industry. Expanding throughout the U.S. and around the world, the company opened MGM Cotai in Macau in February 2018. It also recently opened MGM Springfield in Massachusetts, Park MGM in Las Vegas and will debut the first international Bellagio branded hotel in Shanghai. The 78,000 global employees of MGM Resorts are proud of their company for being recognized as one of FORTUNE® Magazine's World's Most Admired Companies®. For more information visit us at www.mgmresorts.com.

About Sydell Group

Sydell Group is the creator and manager of unique hotels deeply rooted in their location and architecture. Sydell's core expertise is an ability to collaborate with original talent within the world of design, food & beverage, and retail, and bring them together in the creation of compelling new hotels that engage the communities around them. Sydell Group's diverse portfolio of award-winning properties includes NoMad, New York, and Los Angeles; the LINE LA, DC, and Austin; Freehand Miami, Chicago, LA, and New York; The Ned, London and Park MGM, Las Vegas; as well as the NoMad Las Vegas. www.sydellgroup.com.

