Lady M Cake Boutique Announces Seattle Pop-Up Dates of April 19-21, 2019

SEATTLE, April 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Seattle is Lady M New York's latest stop on the Pop-Up Cake Boutique route. Lady M launched the pop-up concept in early 2018, as a way to offer Mille Crêpes and signatures cakes to customers in cities without a brick and mortar Lady M boutique. The multi-day pop-ups proved to be a huge success, launching in cities including San Francisco, Washington DC, Austin, Houston, Atlanta, Miami, and many more.

Lady M is expanding pop-ups in 2019 to additional cities, adding more selections alongside new cake flavors and the option to purchase cakes by the slice.

Lady M New York's Seattle Cake Boutique Pop-Up takes place at The Shops at Cast Iron Studios, 10650 NE 4th Street, Bellevue, Washington 98004. Open Dates and hours are as follows: Friday, April 19 (3pm - 8pm), Saturday, April 20 (12pm - 5pm), and Sunday, April 21 (12pm - 5pm).

Menu selection will include whole 6-inch and 9-inch cakes for the following flavors: Signature Mille Crêpes, Green Tea Mille Crêpes, and Pistachio Mille Crêpes. All the above are available for pre-purchase online.

Pistachio Mille Crêpes is the newest cake in the Lady M collection, coupling our iconic crêpes with pistachio pastry cream. The cake is topped with a spin of pastry cream and crushed pistachios.

Limited slices of Signature Mille Crêpes and Pistachio Mille Crêpes will also be available for on-site purchase. First come, first served.

About Lady M New York:

Lady M New York is a New York City-based cake boutique with 36 locations globally. The Lady M New York brand was created in 2001. Lady M New York is helmed by Ken Romaniszyn (Global CEO) and best known for the creation of Mille Crêpes.

