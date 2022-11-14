Lady M Confections Launches Limited-Edition Winter Wishes Bon Bon Book

Lady M's limited-edition Bon Bon Book is adorned with festive scenery and filled with custom luxury confections

NEW YORK, Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Lady M Confections, creator of the world-famous Mille Crêpes, announced the release of its limited-edition Winter Wishes Bon Bon Book. This holiday treat opens to reveal Lady M's five new luxury confection Bon Bon flavors along with the returning fan-favorite Bon Bon flavor, Red Velvet Crunch.

Lady M first introduced Lady M Bon Bon, a colorful collection of candies and confections, in 2021 which captures the essence and flavors of Lady M's famous cakes in the form of candies and confections.

Lady M's Winter Wishes Bon Bon Book

Taking inspiration from the warmth of the holiday season, Lady M's Winter Wishes Bon Bon Book is adorned with festive holiday illustrations throughout, featuring red, green, and navy designs, with a touch of delicate gold foil details. The delectable flavors include:

Raspberry Jam Jelly - French raspberry jam fruit jelly coated in delicate sugar. Soft and chewy, and vibrant in color and flavor.

- French raspberry jam fruit jelly coated in delicate sugar. Soft and chewy, and vibrant in color and flavor. Chocolate Pretzel Bites - Lightly salted crispy pretzel bites dipped in our classic milk chocolate. The perfect balance of sweet, salty, and crunchy.

- Lightly salted crispy pretzel bites dipped in our classic milk chocolate. The perfect balance of sweet, salty, and crunchy. Apple Cider Jelly - Soft and chewy French apple cider fruit jelly finished with a sweet yet balanced sugar coating.

- Soft and chewy French apple cider fruit jelly finished with a sweet yet balanced sugar coating. Red Velvet Crunch - Sweet and crunchy cereal balls dipped in a red velvet-infused white chocolate. Inspired by our classic Red Velvet holiday cake!

- Sweet and crunchy cereal balls dipped in a red velvet-infused white chocolate. Inspired by our classic Red Velvet holiday cake! Chocolate Marshmallows - Soft marshmallows dipped in a decadent hazelnut praline milk chocolate coating.

- Soft marshmallows dipped in a decadent hazelnut praline milk chocolate coating. Dark Chocolate Corn - Crispy roasted corn bites coated in a divine dark chocolate outer shell. A crunchy delight.

Lady M's Winter Wishes Bon Bon Book ($59) is available for preorder online at LadyM.com starting today and will be in all US Lady M Boutiques and Goldbelly.com as of November 18.

Each book comes with a customizable bookmark for a hand-written note making this the perfect gift for everyone on your shopping list this year. To find more information on Lady M, please visit www.ladym.com.

About Lady M:

Lady M is a New York City luxury confections brand with boutique locations worldwide. Created in 2001 and led by CEO Ken Romaniszyn, Lady M is the creator of the world famous Mille Crêpes. Lady M marries French pastry techniques with Japanese sensibilities, resulting in delicate cakes that are a touch sweet and perfect for every occasion. All cakes are handmade and prepared fresh without food additives or preservatives. Lady M's recipes have been refined over years to provide the finest quality in taste and appearance. Indulge in a world of cakes and confections at LadyM.com.

