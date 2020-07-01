Lady M New York Launches Slice of the Best, a New Mille Crêpes Cake

NEW YORK, July 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Since the introduction of the Lady M's Signature Mille Crêpes in 2001, fans have eagerly awaited the launch of new Mille Crêpes cake flavors.

From the eternally popular Green Tea Mille Crêpes and Chocolate Mille Crêpes, to the Pistachio Mille Crêpes and decadent Tiramisu Mille Crêpes, Lady M continues to launch one stunning cake after another.

Slice of the Best Cake

For the first time in history, Lady M introduces a cake that combines four of the brand's most popular cake flavors. Slice of the Best is a new and limited edition cake that brings together multiple Mille Crêpes flavors into a single cake. Slice of the Best is colorful and celebratory, featuring three slices each of the following cakes: Signature, Green Tea, Chocolate, and Passion Fruit Mille Crêpes.

Signature is the classic, Green Tea features green tea pastry cream (and a matcha-dusted top). Chocolate offers a double dose with chocolate crêpes and chocolate pastry cream. Passion Fruit is a tropical favorite channeling summertime dreams.

Slice of the Best is the perfect cake for those who crave a taste of it all. Smaller households may finally indulge in a whole Lady M cake without committing to just one flavor. Larger families and parties will satisfy every guest with multiple options. Slice of the Best is the first Lady M cake to come pre-sliced – enjoy your favorite flavors slice by slice.

Slice of the Best is available online at LadyM.com. Each cake features 12 total slices (three slices each of Signature, Green Tea, Chocolate, and Passion Fruit Mille Crêpes).

About Lady M:

Lady M Confections Co., Ltd. is a NYC cake brand with 45 boutiques worldwide. Created in 2001 and helmed by CEO Ken Romaniszyn, Lady M is the creator of Mille Crêpes. Lady M marries French techniques with Japanese sensibilities to develop creations that are a touch sweet and ideal for all occasions. Indulge in a world of cakes and confections at LadyM.com.

