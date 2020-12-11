Lady of Guadalupe Film Gets US Theatrical Release to Coincide with Symbolic Holiday

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Vision Films Inc. ("Vision") announces the US theatrical release of Lady of Guadalupe. From Director Pedro Brenner and Executive Producer Robert Hymers and Pinnacle Entertainment, the feature-length film depicts the revered religious and cultural icon and is the first modern production of her story. It will open in American Cinemas in Houston and Ft. Worth, TX and in Galaxy Theatres in North Las Vegas, NV and The Colony, TX beginning today, Friday, December 11. The opportune timing coincides with the annual Feast of Our Lady of Guadalupe, traditionally celebrated on December 12.

Lady of Guadalupe Movie Poster English Nuestra Senora de Guadalupe Movie Poster Spanish

Based on true events, Lady of Guadalupe is a moving religious discovery juxtaposing folklore and present day. Historically significant recreations are used to illustrate the origin of her prevalent and powerful symbolism of Mexican identity and faith. When a young and ambitious reporter (Guillermo Iván) is assigned an article on faith, he finds himself enmeshed in the legend of Juan Diego and Our Lady of Guadalupe. Skeptical of miracles and the importance of modern-day Christianity, the reporter's investigation takes him from cynic to true believer as his personal limits are tested.

Trailer: https://youtu.be/X3t7LoU43LU

The international cast includes popular film and telenovela stars including, Guillermo Iván (Telemundo's, Al Otro Lado del Muro), Eric da Silva (O Atentado, Valor da Vida), Paola Baldión (Portraits In A Sea Of Lies), Huitzil Sol, Rudy Miera (Milagros), Norman Patrick Brown (The Thin Red Line), Kimberley Aria Peterson (The Long Short), Jesús Lloveras (Tercer Grado), and Glenn Craley.

Lise Romanoff, CEO and Managing Director of Vision Films says, "We are thrilled that our colleagues at Galaxy Theatres came on board to share this special film about Our Lady of Guadalupe at this opportune holiday time. "

"During these challenging times, it's important for all of us to stay connected. We are excited and pleased to be a positive support to the communities we serve with this wonderful celebration of Our Lady of Guadalupe," Frank Rimkus, CEO, Galaxy Theatres.

Find Lady of Guadalupe at these theaters: Galaxy Cannery - North Las Vegas, Galaxy Boulevard Mall - Las Vegas, Galaxy Grandscape - The Colony, Texas, America Cinemas – Houston, and America Cinemas La Gran Plaza - Ft. Worth

About Vision Films

Vision Films is a leading independent sales and VOD aggregator specializing in the licensing, marketing, and distribution of over 800 feature films, documentaries, and series from some of the most prolific independent film producers in the world. Led by Lise Romanoff, Managing Director/CEO Worldwide Distribution, Vision Films releases 2-4 films a month across Theatrical, VOD, DVD, and television platforms. www.visionfilms.net

About Galaxy Theaters

Galaxy Theatres, LLC is a fully integrated movie theatre company. Privately owned, it is ranked by size in the top 10% of its industry, according to the National Association of Theatre Owners and currently has theatres in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, and Washington. Formed in 1998, its focus is to develop and operate a portfolio of high impact, state-of-the-art movie entertainment theatres in select markets of the western United States.

Galaxy Theatres' award-winning business philosophy of "More than just a Theatre" incorporates the best in movie entertainment with the Company's philosophy of active community service. "Being socially entrepreneurial builds strong bonds and goodwill in the communities we serve," according to Frank Rimkus, the Company's CEO.

About Pinnacle Entertainment

Pinnacle Entertainment is a Los Angeles based production company founded by social entrepreneur Robert Hymers. Pinnacle produces culturally impactful entertainment with socially relevant themes that Educate, Encourage and Entertain people from all walks of life. Pinnacle's content and social impact focus addresses the rise of today's "conscious consumer," representing billions of consumers who are compelled to make impactful content a priority focus. Through its vast network, Pinnacle is positioned uniquely to engage a rapidly growing global audience while bringing awareness and action to today's most vital issues. The founder comes from an eclectic cultural, religious, and professional background. His unique experiences have helped develop a truly unique frame of reference that he wishes to share with the world through art. To find out more about Pinnacle Entertainment and Robert Hymers, please visit www.roberthymers.com

Media Contact:

Andrea McKinnon

(818) 415-9442

[email protected]

SOURCE Vision Films, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.visionfilms.net

