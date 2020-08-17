Lady Storm Foundation: What Motivated One Orlando Woman To Help The Immigrant Population

ORLANDO, Aug. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- At only 14 years old, Lily Storm left her parents in her home village and flew to the U.S. in search of a better life. This is one woman's story on the difficulties and hardships endured as a little girl, leaving behind family and testing her courage, while sacrificing everything for a better life in the U.S.

A Never Forgotten Journey: An Immigrant Story by Lily Storm

Lily Storm's personal struggle inspired her to start the Lady Storm Foundation, giving charity to those in need, no questions asked. After years of enduring struggles to make her own way to the U.S., now she's giving back. The mission of her foundation is simply to connect with men, women, and children around the world to provide food, water, and clothing; giving them hope, strength, and inspiration.

You can learn more about Lily Storm's story about how she made her way to the U.S. to become a successful college graduate, wife, and mother, in her book A Never Forgotten Journey: An Immigrant Story. Lily discusses the sacrifices and struggles of life as an immigrant leaving everything in her home country for the promise of a better life. She allows the readers to experience everything through her perspective. She reminds us that life is riddled with ups and downs and the journey to your destination is filled with potholes. You are often tested with unforeseen situations that can easily throw you off course if you are not focused. However, she cautions, you must realize that your struggles are life's lessons to strengthen your resolve. Books are now available on Amazon or through the Lady Storm Foundation website at www.LadyStormFoundation.com.

For those who are in need of food, the Lady Storm Foundation would like to help you. Men, women, and children who are in need of food are encouraged to make their way to the Drive Through Food Drive at Holden Heights Community Center at 1201 20th Street Orlando on August 29th at 10:00 a.m.

About Lily Storm:

Lily Storm is the Founder of the Lady Storm Foundation, giving charity to those in need, no questions asked. The mission of her foundation is simply to connect with men, women, and children around the world to provide food, water, and clothing; giving them hope, strength, and inspiration.

For more about Lily Storm, please visit: https://ladystormfoundation.com/

SOURCE Lady Storm Foundation

Related Links

http://www.LadyStormFoundation.com

