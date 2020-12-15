Ladymerry Applies for its New Private Industrial Park to be Recognised as National High Tech Enterprise

Its factory is ISO9001 certified and BSCI audited. All its products have obtained certifications and met local safety requirements in various markets, such as CCC in China; CTUVUS, CETLTUS, CA65 in USA/Canada; CE, RoHS, REACH in Europe; PSE and METI in Japan; KC in Korea; C-Tick in Australia; and G-mark for GCC markets.

Ladymerry is dedicated to produce professional grade and salon quality products with the latest technology while offering ODM support and customisation to meet the different needs of its customers. For continuous growth and quality improvement, the company has established its own R&D team, with 15% of its annual sales revenue invested in product development. It has also improved the quality control system and team. In 2019, Ladymerry's factory was recognised as a National High Tech Enterprise by the China government.

In 2020, Ladymerry established its own industrial park with separate buildings in Dongguan, China. Currently, the total factory area is 15,000.0 sq. meters, with eight productions lines and 320 staff. Monthly production capacity can reach 500k. This private industrial park has been applied for the National High Tech Enterprise status as well.

The company has established good relationships with well-known companies and top brands all over the world and looks forward to building long-term partnerships. Interested parties are welcomed to visit their factor for a tour, and private label businesses are welcomed for OEM/ODM discussions.

Any inquiries about Ladymerry, please contact:

Albert Xu

Vice President, Sales Department

Tel: 0086-755-29091864

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.lady-merry.com

About Cosmoprof Asia Digital Week

The first-ever edition of Cosmoprof Asia Digital Week has concluded successfully, creating copious business opportunities for the world's companies and operators looking for new business solutions in the Asia-Pacific region.

652 exhibitors from 19 countries and regions took part in the event. 8,953 visitors from 115 countries and regions registered on the platform in order to virtually network, learn about current and upcoming trends. Cosmoprof Asia Digital Week offered a vital virtual business arena for the whole beauty industry while we are all waiting to meet again in Hong Kong in November 2021 for Cosmoprof Asia. Stay tuned for updates.

SOURCE Cosmoprof Asia