Lafayette, Louisiana Partners with ParkMobile to Offer Contactless Parking Payments

‌ The ParkMobile app has over 24 million users across North America and is available for both iPhone and Android devices. ParkMobile can also be accessed on a mobile web browser for those who do not want to download an app. To pay for parking using the mobile or web app, a user enters the zone number posted on signs around the parking spot, selects the amount of time needed, and touches the "Start Parking" button to begin the session. The user can also extend the time of the parking session on their mobile device.

"Our community is thrilled to bring ParkMobile to Lafayette. This is a huge step forward in how we utilize technology to make public parking a more convenient experience," says Anita Begnaud, CEO of Lafayette's Downtown Development Authority. "As COVID cases decline and more people are coming downtown to work, eat, shop, and worship, this contactless option is a safe and easy way for our residents and visitors to pay for parking."

"We want to welcome the City of Lafayette to our network," says Jon Ziglar, CEO of ParkMobile. "We have a large base of users in the immediate area, making it easy for people to use one app for contactless parking payments wherever they go."

