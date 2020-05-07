Lafe's® Natural BodyCare: Available at Walmart

Consumers are now more aware than ever of the benefits to choosing natural when given the option. However, cost often impacts the ability to choose a natural alternative. Lafe's new partnership with Walmart will make available three of their most popular baking soda free, non-toxic deodorant scents: Active – Scented with Citrus & Bergamot essential oils, Fresh – Scented with Cedar essential oil & Organic Aloe, Soothe – Scented with Lavender essential oil and all at the affordable price of $4.84.

"We are living in a different time where natural, healthy products need to be more accessible and affordable to all consumers. Natural is the new normal and it shouldn't cost consumers more to make a healthier choice," Founder & Owner, Lafe Larson said.

For over 25 years, the Lafe's brand has provided consumers with non-toxic deodorants and other personal care products. Lafe's Deodorant Sticks are recognized for their 3rd party tested, 24-hour clinically proven effectiveness. Lafe's plant-based Deodorants are made with natural and organic ingredients and essential oils, while being baking soda, aluminum, propylene glycol and petroleum free, cruelty free, gluten free, non-GMO, and vegan.

Larson says, "We've been doing natural for over 25 years and believe what goes on your body goes in your body."

Lafe's is honored with several awards, including Natural Solutions "Beauty with a Conscience Award" two years in a row and in 2017 was awarded the prestigious The President's "E" award for Exports.

About Lafe's Natural BodyCare

Lafe was raised in the rural Midwest by a mother who was a forward thinker. He still follows her advice: "Read the label and if you can't pronounce it, avoid it." Lafe's Natural BodyCare believes that people shouldn't settle for artificial, that is why their products are made from the purest ingredients. Lafe's is a Certified B Corporation®, family owned company that began creating their formulations in 1994 and now offers a full line of deodorants, personal care products, organic baby care, organic lip balms, organic insect repellents, body soaps & sprays, hair care, and dry shampoo.

