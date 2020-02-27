Lafe's® Natural BodyCare: Now Available in Walmart Stores

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Lafe's® Natural BodyCare announced immediate availability of their Active, Fresh and Soothe Deodorant Twist-Sticks in 4,200 (96%) Walmart stores throughout the United States.

Clinically Proven 24-Hour Protection Lafe's Natural Bodycare Deodorant

For more than 25 years, the Lafe's brand has provided consumers with non-toxic deodorants, along with other natural and organic personal care products. They are proud to launch Lafe's Natural BodyCare Deodorant Twist-Sticks in all Walmart stores throughout the United States and on Walmart.com in February, 2020. Walmart carries three of Lafe's most popular scents: Active – scented with citrus & bergamot essential oils, Fresh – scented with cedar essential oil & organic aloe, Soothe – scented with lavender essential oil.

"One of the big misconceptions about natural is that it's more expensive than conventional. We've challenged that by creating natural products that are priced to be competitive with non-natural products." Founder & Owner, Lafe Larson said.

Lafe's Deodorant Twist-Sticks are recognized for their non-toxic, 24-hour clinically proven effectiveness. Lafe's plant-based Deodorants are made with natural and organic ingredients and essential oils, while being baking soda, aluminum, propylene glycol and petroleum free, cruelty free, gluten free, non-GMO, and vegan!

Larson says, "We've been doing natural for over 25 years. This isn't a trend for us. We believe this partnership will allow us to fulfill our mission of bringing affordable, natural and organic products to everyone."

Lafe's has been honored with several awards, including Natural Solutions "Beauty with a Conscience Award" two years in a row and in 2017 was awarded the prestigious The President's "E" award for Exports.

Lafe grew up in the rural Midwest, raised by a mother who was a forward thinker. He never forgot her advice: "Read the label and if you can't pronounce it, avoid it." Lafe's Natural BodyCare believes that people should not settle for artificial, that is why their products are made from the purest ingredients with the highest standards-natural/organic ingredients, no toxins, vegan, gluten free, cruelty free, & non-GMO. Lafe's is a Certified B Corporation®, family owned company that began creating their formulations in 1994 and now offers a full line of deodorants, personal care products, organic baby care, lip balms, insect repellents, body soaps & sprays, hair care, and dry shampoo.

For more information, visit www.lafes.com

