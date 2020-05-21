Lafe's® Natural BodyCare: Save $1.00 with Ibotta

AUSTIN, Texas, May 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Lafe's® Natural BodyCare, a family owned company, announces the launch of their $1.00 off in-store promotion with Ibotta at select retailers in the United States. Ibotta is a free cash back reward and payment app that gives you real cash back on your Lafe's Deodorant purchase when you shop and pay through the app. They are making this available for Walmart, ShopRite, Stop & Shop, Giant Food, and HEB stores. On your phone, go to this link to get the offer: https://ibotta.com/rebates/505995/lafe-s-deodorant-stick?category=grocery

$1.00 off in-store promotion with Ibotta, a free cash back reward and payment app that gives you real cash back on your Lafe’s Deodorant purchase. Choosing a non-toxic, natural and organic deodorant is now more affordable than ever!

Recognizing that cost often impacts the ability for a consumer to choose a toxic-free, natural deodorant over conventional, Lafe's Natural BodyCare's mission is focused on making natural and organic products affordable and accessible to everyone. Lafe's $1.00 off promotion with Ibotta is another way to further ease the cost of making the switch to a natural deodorant.

"Our number one goal at Lafe's is to make it as affordable as possible for someone to take a positive step towards switching to a natural and organic deodorant. A safe and non-toxic deodorant shouldn't cost more and our $1.00 off promotion with Ibotta helps to support this mission," Founder & Owner, Lafe Larson said.

For over 25 years, the Lafe's brand has provided consumers with toxic-free deodorants and personal care products. Lafe's Deodorant Sticks are recognized for their 3rd party tested, 24-hour clinically proven effectiveness. Lafe's plant-based Deodorants are made with natural and organic ingredients and essential oils, while being baking soda, aluminum, propylene glycol and petroleum free, cruelty free, gluten free, non-GMO, and vegan.

Lafe's unwavering commitment to natural was influenced by his forward-thinking mother and her advice over the years about making healthy choices: "Read the label and if you can't pronounce it, avoid it." Lafe's is a Certified B Corporation®, family owned company that began creating their formulations in 1994 and now offers a full line of deodorants including CBD roll-ons, personal care products, organic baby care, organic lip balms, organic insect repellents, body soaps & sprays, hair care, and dry shampoo. Lafe's Deodorants are available at many retailers in North America: Walmart, select HEB, Wakefern, Shoprite, Stop & Shop, Giant Food, Fruitful Yield, Woodman's, The Vitamin Shoppe, and London Drugs.

