Lafe's® Natural BodyCare: Save More at Walmart

AUSTIN, Texas, May 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Lafe's® Natural BodyCare announces the launch of their #24effect Campaign which includes the "Sign Up & Save" $1.00 Off Coupon promotion (https://bit.ly/SignUpSave-May) and the "Snap & Send" Contest (https://bit.ly/Lafes_Snap-Send) awarding product and a $100 gift card to one winner daily and a year's supply of product with a $500 gift card to one winner weekly.

$3.84 at Walmart when you Sign Up & Save

Recognizing that cost often impacts the ability for a consumer to choose a natural deodorant over conventional, Lafe's Natural BodyCare's mission is focused on making natural and organic products affordable and accessible to everyone. Lafe's #24effect Campaign hopes to further ease the cost of making the switch to a natural, non-toxic deodorant, while also giving a fun way for people to win great prizes.

"Our new #24effect Campaign is about viewing each day as an opportunity to make choices that positively impact our life and with our recent launch into Walmart stores, consumers now have greater access to choose natural affordably." Founder & Owner, Lafe Larson said.

For over 25 years, the Lafe's brand has provided consumers with non-toxic deodorants and other personal care products. Lafe's Deodorant Sticks are recognized for their 3rd party tested, 24-hour clinically proven effectiveness. Lafe's plant-based Deodorants are made with natural and organic ingredients and essential oils, while being baking soda, aluminum, propylene glycol and petroleum free, cruelty free, gluten free, non-GMO, and vegan.

Lafe's is honored with several awards, including Better Nutrition's "Best of Natural Beauty Award", Natural Solutions "Beauty with a Conscience Award" and the prestigious The President's "E" Award for Exports.

About Lafe's Natural BodyCare

Lafe's unwavering commitment to natural was influenced by his forward-thinking mother and her advice over the years about making healthy choices: "Read the label and if you can't pronounce it, avoid it." Lafe's is a Certified B Corporation®, family owned company that began creating their formulations in 1994 and now offers a full line of deodorants including CBD roll-ons, personal care products, organic baby care, organic lip balms, organic insect repellents, body soaps & sprays, hair care, and dry shampoo. Lafe's Deodorants are available at many retailers in North America: Walmart, select HEB, Shoprite, Stop & Shop, Giant Food, Fruitful Yield, Woodman's, The Vitamin Shoppe, and London Drugs.

For more information, visit www.lafes.com

LAFE'S NATURAL BODYCARE CONTACT:

Lafe Larson

[email protected]

(512) 926-9662

SOURCE Lafe’s Natural BodyCare