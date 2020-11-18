Lago Vista Welcomes New 300-Home Residential Community Firefly Cove

LAGO VISTA, Texas, Nov. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Firefly Cove, a planned residential community of 300 new homes nestled in the heart of the Texas Hill Country, is coming to Lago Vista. The Firefly Cove community will be located on the north shore of Lake Travis just outside of Austin.

The location will put new homeowners in close proximity to Lago Vista's many A-rated schools, top employers in the Greater Austin Area, and some of the best parks in Texas. "We're so pleased to be developing this remarkable new community in Lago Vista," said Firefly Cove project lead Dirk Gosda. "Anyone familiar with the area knows that Lago Vista is a quiet little community surrounded by rich natural beauty set against the blue waters of Lake Travis. Plus, Austin is just 30 miles away, making it an easy 40-minute commute into the city."

Developers at Firefly Cove plan to offer both single-story, ranch-style designs and transitional two-story homes priced from $199,000 to $325,000+, with the possibility for future growth. "We'll be delivering a great home for the price," Gosda said. "With mortgage rates still trending at historic lows, we believe more families are looking to buy, and we plan to offer designs, floorplans, and amenities that will make the homes at Firefly Cove all the more desirable!"

Homes will range from 1,100 to 2,600 square feet with options for two to four bedrooms and two to three baths. All homes include two-car garages, open-concept floorplans, beautiful owners' suites, and gourmet kitchens. This range of options makes the new development attractive to first-time home buyers, growing families, and empty nesters looking to downsize. All the new homes will be built by Sunrise Homes.

Children who live at Firefly Cove can attend elementary, middle, and high school in the Lago Vista ISD, one of the state's top-ranking school systems—just a 1/2 mile or 10-minute walk from home. Outdoor enthusiasts will love Firefly Cove's proximity to Lake Travis and numerous area parks. Surrounded by native trees and blooming wildflowers, the new development will offer residents easy access to boating, fishing, hiking, nature trails, paddle boarding, camping, zip lining, and picnicking opportunities, in addition to all of the recreational and cultural amenities that Lago Vista has to offer.

With new homes near Lake Travis starting from $199,000, there will be a dream home waiting at Firefly Cove for everyone.

