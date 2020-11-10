LAGOS Holiday 2020: Connect With Caviar

In uncertain times, consumers look for enduring gifts that hold special meaning. LAGOS' classic Caviar collections make holiday shopping simple, with a variety of silhouettes for every taste and style. Textured Caviar beading transforms sterling silver, 18K gold and ceramic into boldly feminine, sculptural jewelry that's comfortable, wearable, and moves seamlessly with the body.

This year, celebrate the precious people in your life and connect with Caviar.

For your mother who misses seeing her kids: Express your love with elegant engraving. Meaningful initials and icons spell out you care, on delicate, 18K Caviar Gold styles.

For your wife who had to cancel her birthday trip: Give the gift that keeps on switching. Color Switch offers endless opportunities to mix and match with five sets of colored ceramic rings in one beautiful box set.

For your sister who is working, homeschooling and needs a night out: Modern Luna pearl earrings provide the versatility she needs to dress up her Zoom outfit and keep her feeling fashionable.

For your grandmother who has to stay home: Brighten her day with a vintage style Glacier ring. Redesigned and refreshed, these colorful gems make a statement, even from a social distance.

For your friend that you haven't seen in months: Rekindle the friendship with a sterling silver Spark bracelet. Everyday diamonds for the friend you wish you could see every day.

For yourself…because 2020: You deserve something elevated and indulgent. LAGOS introduces Smart Caviar: the first fine jewelry bracelet designed for the Apple Watch® – now available in 18K Caviar Gold. Get this custom, made-to-order marvel for next-level multitasking.

About LAGOS

Since 1977, LAGOS has been a pioneer in designer fine jewelry, combining precious materials and strong design to offer modern, iconic styles. LAGOS was founded by designer and master jeweler Steven Lagos, who developed the brand's signature Caviar design in 1984. Each Caviar collection has a bold, feminine design that encourages personal expression. LAGOS' national campaign, MY LAGOS MY WAY, was created to reinforce these core values and inspire the LAGOS woman. LAGOS is available at LAGOS.com, its flagship boutique in Philadelphia, Neiman Marcus, Bloomingdale's, Nordstrom and independent jewelers around the country. For more information, inspiration and latest styles follow @lagos_jewelry on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook. Visit www.LAGOS.com to learn more about the history of the brand and to shop the entire collection.

CONTACT:

Jamie Hector

LAGOS Public Relations Director

973-536-6709

[email protected]

SOURCE LAGOS

Related Links

www.lagos.com

