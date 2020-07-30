LaGuardia Gateway Partners To Open First Seven Gates Of Western Concourse In Brand New Terminal B

NEW YORK, July 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- LaGuardia Gateway Partners (LGP), the private entity operating and redeveloping LaGuardia Airport's Terminal B, announced that it will open the first seven gates of the Western Concourse of the new state-of-the-art Terminal B on August 5, 2020. With the opening of these seven gates, Terminal B is one step closer to Governor Andrew M. Cuomo's vision of a 21st century LaGuardia Airport. The project is possible due to the collaborative efforts between the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, private partners and construction workers across New York State who have worked tirelessly to bring this design to life.

The new 218,000 square foot concourse will open in two phases, to allow the remaining gates in the original terminal to stay operational during construction. In this first phase, seven of 17 gates will open, along with the Gotham News newsstand and a portion of the concourse's park, featuring greenery and benches. The concourse features plenty of natural light and soaring ceilings up to 55 feet high. Its restrooms are thoughtfully designed, including spacious stalls and above sink shelves to keep belongings dry.

In addition, the Western Concourse features two pieces of New York City inspired artwork, with one being a sculpture by Romero Britto. The Big Apple is a piece that was gifted from Mr. Britto to American Airlines for display at LaGuardia in 2006. The artist recently restored the piece and it is now back in Terminal B. The sculpture was inspired by his love of New York City and uses vibrant colors to convey happiness and hope.

The second piece is titled A Queens Tribute by Meres One. The artist is Jonathan Cohen, or Meres One for his nom de plume. The piece is a visual postcard from Queens, New York. He tackled the three letter airport code as a visual dedication to his childhood borough and to the home base of his famed outdoor museum, 5 Pointz. Installed on the wall of Gotham News by shop operator Marshall Retail Group, the piece is designed to be seen from aircraft as they arrive to the gates.

American Airlines will operate in the new Western Concourse and also continue to operate from the original terminal's D gates while construction continues. Passengers will check-in at the brand new state-of-the-art Terminal B Arrivals and Departures Hall, which opened in June of 2020 and connect to the new Western Concourse through a temporary walkway. The final phase of the Western Concourse is scheduled to open by early 2022.

"Today's opening of the first seven new gates in Terminal B's Western Concourse is part of 18 months of fast progress as we near the finish line of the complete transformation of LaGuardia Airport," said Rick Cotton, Executive Director of the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey. "Thanks to Governor Cuomo's vision and leadership, construction of A Whole New LaGuardia Airport continues full speed ahead with this summer's opening of the new Arrivals and Departures Hall, the early opening of the new concourse and gates, and completion of nearly 75% of all roadway work due to the reduction in traffic."

"The opening of these first gates in the Western Concourse is yet another achievement in the Terminal B redevelopment this year," said Jane Garvey, Chairman of Meridiam North America and Board Director, LaGuardia Gateway Partners. "We're thankful for Governor Cuomo's vision on this project as we near the finish line on the redevelopment of Terminal B."

"As an equity investor, lead developer and manager of LaGuardia Gateway Partners, Vantage is proud to celebrate the opening of the Western Concourse, the latest milestone in our shared efforts to revolutionize LaGuardia Terminal B," said George Casey, Chair and CEO, Vantage Airport Group. "Together with our partners, we are delivering a transformed passenger experience at Terminal B, one that reflects Governor Cuomo's vision for a new LaGuardia Airport."

"As the lead partner of the Skanska-Walsh Joint Venture responsible for the design and construction of LaGuardia Airport's new Terminal B, Skanska USA is excited to build on our progress towards this critical redevelopment with today's milestone opening of the Terminal B Western Concourse," said Richard Kennedy, President and CEO, Skanska USA. "The opening of these gates ahead of schedule is the latest achievement in the ongoing transformation of LaGuardia into a world-class airport. Working on this essential project during the COVID-19 pandemic required the tireless dedication of our team, designers and subcontractors and close collaboration with our partners LGP and the Port Authority."

"The opening of the Western Concourse is yet another milestone that we're proud to have completed in the overall redevelopment of Terminal B," said Stewart Steeves, Chief Executive Officer of LaGuardia Gateway Partners. "We're grateful to our partners for helping us create a brand new Terminal B that combines excellent service for passengers with innovative and sustainable design."

"Launching operations from the first phase of the Western Concourse is a milestone moment for American Airlines and brings us closer to a whole new LGA," said Jim Moses, Vice President of Northeast Hubs and Gateways for American Airlines. "The unrivaled, world-class experience offered by the all-new Terminal B Arrivals and Departures Hall and concourses elevates and transforms the customer journey from curb-to-gate."

In July 2015, Governor Cuomo unveiled the vision for a comprehensive redevelopment of LaGuardia Airport, which included the new 1.3 million square foot Terminal B. With a construction value of $4B, the Terminal B project is one of the largest public-private partnerships in American history and the largest in US aviation. The Terminal B redevelopment includes a new 35-gate terminal, a parking garage, and a Central Hall, which will unify the airport by connecting to Terminal C, which is also being redeveloped.

