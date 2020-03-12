Laguna Residents First Submits A Ballot Initiative To Enable Laguna Beach Residents' Review And Approval Of Major Commercial Projects

LAGUNA BEACH, Calif., March 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Laguna Residents First (LRF), a residents' advocacy organization, officially submitted a ballot initiative to the city on Friday which, when voted into law, would give Laguna Beach voters the right to approve or deny the development of major commercial projects in the city. This is the same type of protection that residents in many California cities are using to better manage redevelopment of the commercial districts in their towns.

According to the ballot initiative, commercial projects, for example, those larger than the Hotel Laguna, or combining together building lots as large as the Hotel's, or providing less on-site parking than is currently called for in the zoning laws, would require voter review and approval. Under the provisions of the initiative, a simple majority vote of residents would be required to give final approval for these large commercial projects.

"The Ballot Initiative would not change or restrict any of the current commercial zoning provisions nor does it absolutely prohibit anything. We are only adding a layer of protection so that proposals for truly large commercial projects have to be brought before the voters for review and approval," said George Weiss, a cofounder of the organization.

"Laguna is in a unique location, at the mouth of a canyon opening onto the ocean, with only Coast Highway and Laguna Canyon as access points. That unique location calls for special environmental considerations when looking into the future," said David Raber, another of the organization's cofounders. "Residents should have a say in what happens in their town that can affect their safety, property values, ability to commute, and the town's ambiance."

A full copy of the text for the ballot measure is available at www.lagunaresidentsfirst.org

