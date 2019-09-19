Laird Connectivity Adds 2-port MIMO Functionality to its Phantom™ Series Antenna Product Line

AKRON, Ohio, Sept. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- A global leader in wireless technology, Laird Connectivity has announced the LTE MIMO Phantom (MTRA61274Cx2), a new antenna which operates simultaneously in more than eleven frequency bands and adds 2-port MIMO functionality to the popular and highly successful Phantom Antenna series, while continuing to provide high reliability, throughput and capacity. The LTE MIMO Phantom provides 3G/4G/ISM/UMTS and 802.11b/g/n operation at each port with an extended low band frequency coverage of 617-960/1350-2700 MHz. The antenna provides optimized pattern coverage and is an excellent fit for a wide range of MIMO IoT/M2M applications, such as oil & gas remote monitoring.

Laird Connectivity's LTE MIMO Phantom is a rugged antenna for outdoor or indoor applications requiring MIMO, SISO, or Diversity radio configurations. Measuring only 95 mm (3.7") tall, the antenna's revolutionary design features low visibility, wide bandwidth and a low angle radiation pattern that is superior to traditional gain antennas in most applications. The antenna is available in black or white color options with a 610 mm (24") LMR-195 coaxial cable terminated in SMA male connectors.

"We designed the new LTE MIMO Phantom antenna knowing that the IoT space is rapidly moving from SISO to 2-port MIMO applications, not only for increased throughput and performance, but because major carriers are now requiring this shift," says Ted Hebron, Senior Product Manager, Connectivity Solutions at Laird Connectivity. "Antenna size, aesthetics, performance and pricing are critical purchasing factors for IoT decision makers. We are confident that the LTE MIMO Phantom Antenna uniquely delivers on all four."

The LTE MIMO Phantom is IP67-rated, can quickly and easily replace existing Laird Connectivity SISO Phantom Antennas, and provides highly reliable operation, even in the harshest environments. The antenna can be custom configured for various cable lengths and connectors and comes with a 5-year warranty.

About Laird Connectivity

Laird Connectivity simplifies the enablement of wireless technologies with market-leading wireless modules and antennas, integrated sensor and gateway platforms, and customer-specific wireless solutions. Our best-in-class support and comprehensive engineering services help reduce risk and improve time-to-market. When you need unmatched wireless performance to connect electronics with security and confidence, Laird Connectivity delivers — no matter what.

