Laird Connectivity Adds 5G and CBRS Functionality to the OC Series of Rugged Infrastructure Antennas

AKRON, Ohio, Feb. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Laird Connectivity, THE Antenna Authority, has launched the latest model in the OC Series of rugged infrastructure antennas. The OC69421 offers expanded bandwidth omnidirectional coverage of the global cellular bands including 4G, 5G, and CBRS frequencies (698-4200 MHz). This is backed by Laird Connectivity's industry leading five-year warranty on all antenna products.

Stand-out features of the OC69421 include:

Applicable for 4G, 5G, and CBRS solutions

Rugged outdoor construction

Excellent omni-directional patterns

Wideband operation 698 – 4200 MHz

Weatherproof UV-stable radome

Mast mounting hardware included

Five-year warranty

The wideband cellular coverage and inclusion of sub-6GHz 5G and CBRS frequencies makes this antenna an extremely versatile solution for multiple applications including Public Safety, Internet of Things (IoT), Smart Utilities, Industrial, Agricultural, Remote Monitoring & Control (RMAC) and many more.

The OC Series of antennas now includes the following variants, providing customers with a full range of rugged infrastructure antennas that have superior performance, reliability, and quality than those of competitors:

OC80271 (806-960/1710-2700 MHz)

OC69271 (698-960/1710-2700 MHz)

OC69421 (698-960/1710-2700/3300-4200 MHz)

All offer superior omnidirectional radiation patterns across the horizon without the performance degrading radiation nulls seen in some competitor antennas. This makes the OC Series reliable, high performance and ideal for applications where communications are critical to success.

The OC69421 antenna can be used in both indoor and outdoor applications, comes complete with mast mounting hardware and a UV stable, IP67-rated radome enclosure. This will provide years of reliable operations without degradation to either mechanical properties or aesthetics.

Visit the OC Series product page of the Laird Connectivity website for detailed product information, documentation, and links to buy directly from our distribution partners.

About Laird Connectivity

Laird Connectivity simplifies wireless connectivity with market-leading modules, antennas, IoT devices, and customer-specific wireless solutions. We are the Antenna Authority, whose products are trusted by companies around the world for their performance and reliability. With best-in-class support and comprehensive product development services, we reduce your risk and improve your time-to-market. When you need unmatched wireless performance to connect your applications with security and confidence, Laird Connectivity Delivers – No Matter What.

