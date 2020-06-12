Laird Connectivity and Cypress Deliver New Wi-Fi® + Bluetooth® 5 Combo Module Purpose-Built for Industrial IoT

AKRON, Ohio, June 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Global technology leader, Laird Connectivity, has announced the upcoming Sterling-LWB5+ Wi-Fi 5 (802.11ac) and Bluetooth 5.1 module. Powered by CYW4373E silicon from Cypress, an Infineon Technologies company, the Sterling-LWB5+ is purpose-built for industrial Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity through a secure, reliable, and robust feature set.

Laird Connectivity's new Sterling-LWB5+ was intentionally designed for industrial IoT applications where performance, size, cost, and ruggedness are required to deliver reliable wireless connectivity. Careful design considerations were made to ensure the Sterling-LWB5+ is painless when integrating into host platforms.

"Our customers span multiple industries that have a diverse set of requirements and a common need we identified was the creation of a true industrial IoT module," said Jay White, product manager for Laird Connectivity's Wi-Fi solutions. "We took direct customer feedback and together with Cypress, made purposeful design considerations to ensure that our module caters to industrial IoT devices, is fully certified, and simplifies our customers' BOM; reducing certification costs and improving time-to-market."

The Sterling-LWB5+ has a rich feature-set including 802.11ac Wi-Fi and dual-mode Bluetooth. It includes an industrial temperature specification and a solder-down module form factor that is suitable for industrial devices where vibration and impacts are common. With an integrated PA (Power Amplifier) and LNA (Low Noise Amplifier) and antenna diversity, this new module ensures reliable connectivity in harsh RF environments.

A Linux Backports package ensures compatibility for a broad range of Linux Kernels.

"Laird Connectivity has been a trusted partner with Cypress for years," said Andrew Hunter, senior director of marketing at Cypress. "We are confident in working with Laird Connectivity on enterprise solutions using the CYW4373E chipset to enable best-in-class range, security, and connectivity performance to ensure it meets the demanding needs of our industrial IoT customers. Laird Connectivity is known for their superior engineering and support services and we are proud to partner with them on this project."

The Sterling-LWB5+ is ideal for harsh industrial IoT application areas including rugged handheld devices, industrial IoT connectivity, industrial IoT sensors, and battery powered medical devices. It supports the latest WPA3 security standards and will be globally certified to reduce customers' barrier to entry. Pending certifications include FCC, IC, CE, Giteki, and RCM.

For more information about the Sterling-LWB5+, visit: www.lairdconnect.com/sterling-lwb5-plus

About Laird Connectivity: Laird Connectivity simplifies wireless connectivity with market-leading modules, antennas, IoT devices, and customer-specific wireless solutions. Our products are trusted by companies around the world for their performance and reliability. With best-in-class support and comprehensive product development services, we reduce your risk and improve your time-to-market. When you need unmatched wireless performance to connect your applications with security and confidence, Laird Connectivity Delivers – No Matter What.

