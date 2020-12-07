Laird Connectivity Announces New Bluetooth 5.2 Module for Advanced Applications Requiring High Performance and Low Power Budget

AKRON, Ohio, Dec. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Laird Connectivity, a global leader in wireless technology, has announced the new BL5340 series of Bluetooth 5.2 and 802.15.4 modules, the latest addition to their multi-wireless portfolio. Based on Nordic Semiconductor's nRF5340 system-on-chip (SoC), the BL5340 Series delivers the most advanced, most secure, and highest performing dual core MCU wireless solution available. This new module series targets high performance application areas such as industrial automation, asset tracking, smart building, and secure medical peripherals.

Leveraging the user accessible dual-core Arm® Cortex M33 microcontroller, the BL5340 is a true product platform for wireless connectivity. It allows wireless product designers to reduce the inevitable tradeoffs of how to efficiently support a network processor and a powerful performance processor for complex application enablement. One core can look after the more simplistic Bluetooth LE software operation and tasks, freeing up the application processor to be clocked as their application needs between 128 or 64 MHz. Each processor core supports their own power management systems software, eliminating stack and application code contention.

The BL5340 Series includes several module implementations of the nRF5340 – from integrated/external antenna options on the standard BL5340 option to the certified addition of Nordic's nRF21540 PA/LA for customers looking for increased range and transmit power, for use in harsh industrial applications. The support for Bluetooth 5.2's Isochronous Channels and LE Audio provides next generation Bluetooth audio capabilities, opening up new use cases for product designers with stereo streaming and broadcast audio applications.

"Nordic's nRF5340 SoC is truly secure and the combination of two flexible processors, an advanced feature set, and extended operating temperature make it the ideal choice for a new class of demanding wireless applications," said Jonathan Kaye, senior director of product management at Laird Connectivity. "The BL5340 Series taps into those features, giving product developers the performance and capability necessary to push the limits of Bluetooth connectivity for the IoT."

The BL5340 Series brings out all the key nRF5340 hardware features and capabilities including USB access, up to +10 dBm certified for the PA version (+3 dBm from SoC) transmit power, from 1.7V to 5.5V supply considerations, and a true industrial operating range of -40 to 105°C. The BL340 also has hardware support for NFC and 802.15.4 (Thread and Zigbee) and programing options for the Nordic SDK or Zephyr RTOS for maximum development flexibility.

"Laird Connectivity's BL5340 series of modules builds upon not only Nordic's nRF5340 chipset, but also provides options for the world's first seamless integrations with our nRF21540 PA/LNA to further target high performance medical and industrial applications," said Alf Helge Omre, global business development manager at Nordic Semiconductor. "We are excited to see Laird Connectivity's customers utilizing the BL5340 module series to reduce their time to market for our innovative dual-core MCU and multi-wireless SoC."

Modular FCC, ISED, CE, RCM, MIC, and Bluetooth SIG approvals will extend to an OEM's design with no new testing, enabling faster time to market and reduced development risks.

For more information about the upcoming BL5340 Series, visit: www.lairdconnect.com/bl5340-series

To learn more about Laird Connectivity, visit: www.lairdconnect.com

About Laird Connectivity



Laird Connectivity simplifies wireless connectivity with market-leading modules, antennas, IoT devices, and customer-specific wireless solutions. Our products are trusted by companies around the world for their performance and reliability. With best-in-class support and comprehensive product development services, we reduce your risk and improve your time-to-market. When you need unmatched wireless performance to connect your applications with security and confidence, Laird Connectivity delivers – no matter what.

For the latest news or more information, visit:

lairdconnect.com | twitter.com/LairdConnect | facebook.com/LairdConnectivity| linkedin.com/company/lairdconnectivity

SOURCE Laird Connectivity

Related Links

http://www.lairdconnect.com

