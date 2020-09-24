Laird Connectivity Announces New Miniaturized Bluetooth 5.1 Module Series for Ultimate Design Flexibility in Industrial IoT

AKRON, Ohio, Sept. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Laird Connectivity, a global leader in wireless technology, has announced the new BL653µ Bluetooth 5.1 module series which delivers longer range Bluetooth Low Energy (LE) connectivity for harsh industrial operating environments at a fraction of the size.

With a footprint as small as 6.3 x 5.6 mm, the miniaturized BL653µ specifically targets designs where space is constrained while delivering complete multi-protocol embedded wireless connectivity with exceptional processing capability, Bluetooth 5.1 direction finding with angle of arrival (AoA) and angle of departure (AoD), and an extended temperature range (-40° to +105 °C).

Powered by the Nordic nRF52833 WLCSP silicon, the small form factor BL653µ modules provide secure, robust LE connectivity and a Cortex-M4F CPU for any product design. The BL653µ's small footprint and programing options for the Nordic SDK or Zephyr RTOS, intuitive AT command set, or Laird Connectivity's own smartBASIC environment provide maximum development flexibility.

The BL653µ series brings out key nRF52833 hardware features and capabilities including USB access, up to +8 dBm transmit power, and up to 5.5V supply range. In addition to the stand-out Bluetooth 5.1 features, the BL653µ also has the potential to be Bluetooth 5.2 capable and has hardware support for NFC and 802.15.4 (Thread and Zigbee).

"The BL653µ series provides ultimate flexibility and enables further progress into IoT use cases where small footprints, extended temperature ranges, and multi-wireless capabilities are needed," said Jonathan Kaye, Laird Connectivity's Senior Director of Product Management. "These modules enable OEMs to quickly drive their entire product development with a single, integrated multi-wireless MCU core platform, matched with a large selection of development environments to suit their specific needs."

The BL653µ brings connectivity to extremely challenging RF environments and wireless industrial IoT applications. With Bluetooth meshing capabilities, OEMs can extend the reach of messages by relaying them from node to node in a large group of connected devices. The additional strengths of Bluetooth 5 long range (Coded PHY support) allow Bluetooth signals to travel further, enabling wireless communication for constrained, hard-to-reach equipment within factory floors and manufacturing plants.

Modular FCC, IC, CE, RCM, MIC, and Bluetooth SIG approvals extend to an OEM's design with no new testing, enabling faster time to market and reduced development risks.

For more information about the upcoming BL653µ series, visit: www.lairdconnect.com/bl653-micro-series

To learn more about Laird Connectivity, visit: www.lairdconnect.com

About Laird Connectivity

Laird Connectivity simplifies wireless connectivity with market-leading modules, antennas, IoT devices, and customer-specific wireless solutions. Our products are trusted by companies around the world for their performance and reliability. With best-in-class support and comprehensive product development services, we reduce your risk and improve your time-to-market. When you need unmatched wireless performance to connect your applications with security and confidence, Laird Connectivity delivers – no matter what.

