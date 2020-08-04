Laird Connectivity Expands Rapidly Deployable Portfolio of Internal Cellular Antennas for 5G, NB-IoT, and LTE-M/CAT-M Applications

AKRON, Ohio, Aug. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A global leader in wireless technology, Laird Connectivity is launching the Revie Flex 600 and announcing the Revie Flex 700 flexible PCB antennas which enable engineering teams to accelerate development of wireless products that utilize cellular, 5G, NB-IoT, and LTE-M/CAT-M devices. With the addition of these two new internal cellular antennas, the expanded Revie Flex family now has an even broader range of frequency coverage and more form factor options – allowing customers to simplify development of cellular and IoT products and bring those products to market much faster.

The highly-efficient (45%-84%) adhesive PCB antenna – which can be quickly and easily mounted to a plastic housing – features omnidirectional pattern coverage optimized for 5G, NB-IoT, and LTE-M/CAT-M devices at 600-6000 MHz frequency bands:

The Revie Flex 600 , measuring 130 x 30 mm, operates over a wideband frequency range of 600-6000 MHz and has excellent efficiency of 62% to 84% across the range providing industry-leading performance.

, measuring 130 x 30 mm, operates over a wideband frequency range of 600-6000 MHz and has excellent efficiency of 62% to 84% across the range providing industry-leading performance. The Revie Flex 700 offers a compact 96 x 20 mm antenna (the smallest available) offering >45% efficiency over a frequency range of 698-6000 MHz.

The Revie Flex family, which also includes the Revie Flex base at 90 x 20 mm, operating over 698-875 MHz and 1710-2500 MHz range, gives customers a comprehensive set of options for adhesive antennas with a broad range of size and performance options for cellular and IoT applications.

"With the ever-growing demand on carrier networks to support massive quantities of IoT devices in an almost unlimited amount of application scenarios, we have developed the Revie Flex family to support 5G, NB-IoT, and LTE-M/CAT M applications," said Gordon Barber, Laird Connectivity's director of product management. "The flexible, internal, broadband antennas integrate seamlessly with leading cellular modules. The Revie Flex family also provides high-performance and world-class efficiency in the broadest variety of wireless, IoT environments."

Barber added: "The additional support offered from the Laird Connectivity applications and design team, including FCC/ISED/CE testing if required, can significantly quicken time to market, as well as differentiate product performance."

Laird Connectivity offers layout, placement, and antenna tuning advice in the form of detailed application guides with each product as well as one-to-one advice and lab testing from an experienced engineering team.

Further information on the Revie Flex family specifications and associated products is available at: https://www.lairdconnect.com/revie-flex-series-cellular-antennas

The Revie Flex family is also compatible with Laird Connectivity's Pinnacle 100 cellular modem, an end-device-certified IoT solution that combines LTE-M and NB IoT with Bluetooth 5 technology into a fully integrated hardware platform. For more information about the Pinnacle 100, visit: www.lairdconnect.com/pinnacle-100-modem

About Laird Connectivity

Laird Connectivity simplifies wireless connectivity with market-leading modules, antennas, IoT devices, and customer-specific wireless solutions. The Antenna Authority, whose products are trusted by companies around the world for their performance and reliability. With best-in-class support and comprehensive product development services, we reduce your risk and improve your time-to-market. When you need unmatched wireless performance to connect your applications with security and confidence, Laird Connectivity Delivers – No Matter What.

For the latest news or more information, visit:

lairdconnect.com| twitter.com/LairdConnect | facebook.com/LairdConnectivity| linkedin.com/company/lairdconnectivity

For more information, please contact:

Elaine Baxter

Marketing Director

Phone: +44 7768 336598

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Laird Connectivity

Related Links

https://www.lairdconnect.com

