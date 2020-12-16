Laird Connectivity Launches LoRaWAN-Enabled Gateway and Sensor Bundle for Prototyping IoT Applications

AKRON, Ohio, Dec. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Global technology leader Laird Connectivity has announced a new LoRaWAN-enabled gateway and sensor bundle for prototyping IoT applications. The Sentrius™ RG1xx Gateway and RS1xx Sensor IoT Starter Kit delivers a platform for OEMs to prototype long-range temperature/humidity and Open/Closed applications for gathering meaningful IoT data.

The RG1xx and RS1xx IoT Starter Kit bundles Laird Connectivity's LoRaWAN-enabled RG1xx Gateway with our new RS1xx Multi-sensor, offering integrated temperature and humidity data alongside external Open/Closed sensing. The RG1xx IoT Gateway is an ideal platform for long-range, low-power IoT applications. The gateway leverages Laird Connectivity's WB50NBT wireless bridge certified module and offers enterprise dual-band Wi-Fi and Ethernet. The RG1xx offers a LoRaWAN range up to 10 miles and is pre-loaded with various LoRa packed forwarder software, perfect for highly scalable and flexible IoT networks.

The RS1xx IoT Sensor leverages the benefits of LoRaWAN and Bluetooth Low Energy (LE) connectivity in one small, rugged form factor. The RS1xx can reliably send temperature/RH and Open/Closed sensor data in harsh RF environments and over long distances to remote LoRaWAN gateways. With the added benefit of LE connectivity, sensor data can be sent to smartphones and tablets for local configuration, control, or data visualization.

The RG1xx and RS1xx IoT Starter Kit is fully compatible with multiple cloud services, including the new AWS IoT Core for LoRaWAN. This fully managed feature of AWS IoT Core for LoRaWAN enables enterprises to connect wireless devices that use low-power, long-range wide area network (LoRaWAN) technology without developing or operating a LoRa Network Server (LNS) themselves. This eliminates the undifferentiated development work and operational burden of managing an LNS. Both the RG1xx Gateway and the IoT Starter Kit will be qualified for AWS IoT Core for LoRaWAN and featured in the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Partner Device Catalog.

"AWS IoT Core for LoRaWAN offers a plug and play experience that reduces device on-boarding friction," said Chris Boorman, senior product manager at Laird Connectivity. "We plan to offer full support for AWS IoT Core for LoRaWAN early next year."

"AWS is pleased to have Laird Connectivity as a Launch Partner for AWS IoT Core for LoRaWAN," said Karthik Ranjan, LoRaWAN Ecosystem Leader at Amazon Web Services, Inc. "By combining a qualified gateway with Laird Connectivity's commercial grade sensor, we can accelerate the customer journey from proof-of-concept to deployment and allow enterprise customers to more easily and quickly connect and secure LoRaWAN device fleets at scale and accelerate IoT application development."

ComplianceMate, a global leader in enterprise food safety management tools, is one of Laird Connectivity's longest standing customers of LoRaWAN sensors and gateways. They are enthusiastically evaluating the new LoRa network server offering from AWS utilizing the Sentrius RS1xx and RG1xx products.

"Not only have we had great success with the LoRaWAN infrastructure through our partnership with Laird Connectivity, but we are excited to continue our involvement in leveraging AWS IoT services. This new gateway and sensor prototype bundle will be great for the LoRaWAN community and we are eager to see how this new initiative influences the world of IoT. Adopters of this technology should benefit from Laird Connectivity's expertise,' said Tom Woodbury, VP-National Accounts.

"AWS IoT Core for LoRaWAN will accelerate IoT application development with its flexibility and scalability. Laird Connectivity's new gateway will help increase mass of adoption of LoRaWAN as developers integrate the technology in their IoT application for a variety of industries," said Marc Pegulu, Vice President of IoT in Semtech's Wireless and Sensing Products Group.

The RG1xx and RS1xx IoT Starter Kit is ideal for many of the most challenging industrial settings and applications, including cold chain management and food safety, industrial heating and cooling, agricultural humidity and environmental monitoring, and industrial automation/monitoring and control.

The RG1xx and RS1xx IoT Starter Kit is fully certified for FCC, ISED, EU, AS/NZS, IMDA, and Bluetooth SIG and is AWS qualified.

