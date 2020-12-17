Laird Superfood is Revolutionizing Coffee with the Launch of its New Functional Coffee Blend

This new blend of coffee made with nourishing, functional, and plant-based ingredients is available for pre-order now. As one of the first food and beverage companies to venture into the functional coffee space, Laird Superfood is ushering in the next wave for the coffee industry and setting the precedent for the future functionality of coffee.

Laird Superfood Boost Coffee ingredients:

Organic Ground Medium Roast Coffee

Olive Leaf Powder

Organic Red Reishi Mushroom Extract

Organic Maitake Mushroom Extract

Organic Agaricus Mushroom Vitamin D Extract

With this launch, Laird Superfood introduces the first truly functional coffee that is as delicious as it is fueling. Each 12 oz. serving of Boost Coffee has 15% of an individual's daily amount of Vitamin D when brewed according to directions. Upgraded to help consumers harness the benefits of thoughtful, functional ingredients and superfoods, Boost Coffee enhances the overall fueling experience.

"It has been a long-time goal to bring the first functional coffee blend to the superfood industry," said Laird Hamilton, co-founder of Laird Superfood. "We believe that this new blend will radically change how we consume coffee. Once our customers experience the lasting benefits of the Boost Blend, they won't want to return to a normal cup of coffee again."

"In an effort to provide delicious, innovative products with functional benefits, we take normal, everyday rituals, such as your morning cup of coffee, to the next level," said Sandy Egge, Director of Research & Development. "A morning cup can now deliver 15% of your daily value for Vitamin D, plus functional organic ingredients including Red Reishi, Maitake and Olive Leaf."

In addition to the launch of Boost Coffee, Laird Superfood is launching three new items this month alone. The brand most recently introduced ACTIVATE Prebiotic Daily Greens supplements that are packed with superfood fruits and vegetables that nourish the gut microbiome.* Later this month, Laird Superfood is set to unveil Harvest Dates - a new plant-powered snack that provides a good source of fiber and can be added into smoothies and used for baking, as well as a limited-edition holiday coffee, Wonderful Winter Blend, that perfectly captures the delicious flavors of the season.

"This month we have launched four products that are meant to fuel every aspect of your day," said Gabby Reece, Chief Brand Ambassador for Laird Superfood. "Whether looking to amplify your coffee, find a nourishing snack, or find balance internally, we want each item to be equally functional and easy to incorporate into a daily routine."

Boost Coffee and the Wonderful Winter Blend are priced at $17.95 and $19.95, respectively, for 12 oz. bags. Harvest Dates are $19.95 for 16 oz. and ACTIVATE Prebiotic Daily Greens are $19.95 for a 4.2 oz bag. To purchase these products and for more information, visit lairdsuperfood.com.

About Laird Superfood

Laird Superfood, Inc. creates award-winning, plant-based superfood products that are both delicious and functional. Known for its highly popular coffee creamers, hydration products, supplements, roasted and instant coffees, teas, hot chocolate, and harvest snacks, the Company's products are designed to enhance your daily ritual and keep consumers fueled naturally throughout the day. The Company was co-founded in 2015 by the world's most prolific big-wave surfer, Laird Hamilton. Laird Superfood's offerings are environmentally conscientious, responsibly tested, and made with real ingredients. Shop all products online at lairdsuperfood.com and join the Laird Superfood community on social media for the latest news and daily doses of inspiration.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

SOURCE Laird Superfood

Related Links

https://lairdsuperfood.com/

