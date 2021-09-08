Laithwaites Wine Launches Rebranding Initiative, Expands and Enriches Customer Base

Creating an experience that makes the world's most exciting wines more attainable than ever before, Laithwaites' rebrand includes a new, mobile-led experience that allows for customization and flexible membership options. Customers can look forward to discovering top-quality, wonderfully affordable wines, from smaller, boutique wineries, unavailable elsewhere. Buying options include personalized subscription cases or one-off purchases from a broad online range. Curated mixed cases are a specialty.

With decades of experience exploring vineyards across the globe from Bordeaux to the Barossa, New Zealand to California, Laithwaites remains a world leader in the wine subscription industry, leveraging long-standing relationships to track down delicious wines of true character. As consumers choose to imbibe at home now more than ever due to the ongoing pandemic, Laithwaites continues to differentiate themselves within the rapidly growing DTC (Direct-to-Consumer) wine category by bringing a personalized, international wine experience direct to the customer's door.

"For over 50 years, Laithwaites has been a compass to a world of wine adventure, and we're pleased to roll out a new look, develop fresh offers, reinvigorate our incredible portfolio of wines and further enhance the customer experience to unlock what we like to call 'magic in a box,'" said founder, Tony Laithwaite.

Visitors to the Laithwaites website can enjoy a special introductory offer to a customized subscription service – a total of eight wines plus two high quality wine glasses for only $49.99 (plus tax) with free shipping. Choose all-reds, all-whites or a mix of both. Members will receive a new 9-bottle selection every 10 weeks (always delivered free) with the ability to pause or cancel the subscription online anytime. Laithwaites' customized selection process and mobile-friendly 'My Wine Cellar' feature make it easy to share likes and dislikes, so that every case is thoughtfully tailored. Every wine includes a full background story, tasting notes, and helpful food pairing suggestions. More information available at www.laithwaites.com.

About Direct Wines, Inc.

Laithwaites is administered by Direct Wines, Inc. (Direct Wines), the leading service provider for the direct-to-consumer wine industry. Its mission is to work with licensed wineries and retailers to help consumers discover wines they will really enjoy. Direct Wines provides a range of services to wine retailers including access to national brands such as TCM and NPR wine clubs and Laithwaites. Services also include marketing planning and execution, logistics support for distribution management, customer service support and regulatory compliance. Direct Wines offers scalability and economies that individual licensed retailers would struggle to deliver alone. See more at www.directwinesinc.com

