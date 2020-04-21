Lake Consumer Products launches new Cooling Burn Spray

JACKSON, Wis., April 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Lake Consumer Products announced today it has launched a unique new cooling burn spray under its MG217 first aid skincare brand.

The new MG217 Cooling Burn Spray features maximum strength 4% Lidocaine with aloe vera to deliver fast and soothing topical pain relief from minor burns, cuts, insect bites, sunburn, and poison ivy. An additional active ingredient with antiseptic qualities helps prevent skin infections, and no rubbing is required thanks to the unique "continuous spray" pattern that applies evenly without leaving a sticky mess.

"Our effective 4% Lidocaine formula with aloe vera offers immediate cooling relief on contact," said Andrew J. Wundrock, Senior Vice President Sales & Marketing. "The uncompromising quality of our MG217 brand continues with this brand extension and will deliver on the promise of relief for our customers."

Containing only six total ingredients, MG217 Cooling Burn Spray is alcohol-free, sting-free, and safe for the entire family. Now available at https://walgreens.com and https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0862RLDM4.

For over 20 years, MG217® has been a leader in providing skin and scalp solutions through its line of Over-the-counter psoriasis, eczema, and topical first aid products. For more details about the complete line of MG217 products, visit MG217.com. For more information about Lake Consumer Products - a subsidiary of Wisconsin Pharmacal Company - visit lakeconsumer.com or call 1-800-635-3696.

