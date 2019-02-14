Lake Murray Boat Club® Hosts Grand Re-Opening at One Location, Hits Membership Capacity at Another

COLUMBIA, S.C., Feb. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Lake Murray Boat Club®, a licensee of Nautical Boat Club®, announces the Grand Re-Opening of its Lexington location at the Peninsula at South Shore Marina as Nautical Boat Club® - Lexington. At the same time, the Boat Club's Irmo location has reached full membership capacity at the Lake Murray Marina at Marina Bay.

Artist Rendering, Nautical Boat Club - Lexington, SC Grand Reopening, Spring 2019 at The Peninsula at SouthShore Marina

"With 14 years of happy members and boating fun, our Lake Murray Marina location is currently full," confirms Jon Dukes, owner/operator of all three Nautical Boat Club® - South Carolina locations. "We're capping our membership at Irmo to ensure we can continue to provide members with high-quality boats and toys, superior boat availability, and ultimate customer service and satisfaction."

The Lake Murray Marina location in Irmo will be beginning a waitlist for new memberships. Based on many years' experience, the business expects a limited number of memberships to become available this spring as existing members relocate or opt to go inactive. New memberships will be filled from the waitlist on a first-come, first-served basis. Lake Murray Boat Club® is offering the very first waitlist spots to folks attending the upcoming Columbia Boat Show [February 8 – 10th]. The Club is holding a limited-time Priority Enrollment period in conjunction with the Show; prospective members can reserve their spot on the Irmo waitlist by visiting the Boat Club booth at the Boat Show. For those that cannot attend the Boat Show, call the Boat Club as soon as possible to scheduling your personal tour during our Open House Weekend following the show.

Meanwhile, the Boat Club is offering expanded boating opportunities at its location across Lake Murray, in Lexington. Its location at the Peninsula at South Shore Marina is currently undergoing a makeover, with plans for a gorgeous Grand Re-Opening later this spring as Nautical Boat Club® - Lexington.

"Now is the perfect time for new members to get established with our Lexington location," Dukes notes. "They can begin boating immediately at Irmo's Lake Murray Marina, then switch over to Lexington once its 'facelift' is complete. The location's rustic, relaxed atmosphere is ideal for launching your boating excursions, and the Peninsula has everything you need for a wonderful day on the water, including convenient parking, top-notch staff, and complimentary kayaks and standup paddleboards."

Nautical Boat Club® - Lexington is currently accepting new Charter Members; Charter Members pay no annual Membership Renewal Fees as long as they remain active, and no New Member Training Fees. All members receive unlimited boat use, guaranteed reservations with an availability rate over 97%, complimentary use of water toys, premium dockside valet service, and reciprocal guest privileges at all Nautical Boat Club® locations nationwide – including all three in South Carolina.

"The best time to join either of the Nautical Boat Club® Columbia locations is now," concludes Dukes. "Don't let a waitlist or a little construction keep you off of Lake Murray – membership with our Boating Country Clubs® is still the easiest, most affordable, and most fun way to get out on the water for good times and great memories! Don't buy a boat – just join the club!"

