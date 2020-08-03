Lake Resources to Webcast Live at OTC's VirtualInvestorConferences.com Thursday August 6, 2020 - 4.30pm ET (NYC), 1.30pm PT

SYDNEY, Aug. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Clean lithium developer Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE; OTC:LLKKF) announced today that Steve Promnitz, Managing Director, will present live at OTC's Virtual Conference on VirtualInvestorConferences.com on Thursday August 6 at 4.30pm ET (NYC), 1.30pm PT (Friday August 7 – 6.30am AEST(Sydney).

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system, check to expedite participation and receive event updates. Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

Lake Resources NL is a clean lithium developer:

utilising disruptive, clean, direct extraction technology;

developing the production of sustainable, high purity lithium;

sourced from its flagship Kachi Project in Argentina , within the prolific Lithium Triangle;

, within the prolific Lithium Triangle; our technology partner in California , is supported by the Bill Gates -led Breakthrough Energy Fund and the process has been successfully proven at pilot plant stage;

, is supported by the -led Breakthrough Energy Fund and the process has been successfully proven at pilot plant stage; process enables Lake to be an efficient, responsibly-sourced, environmentally friendly and cost competitive supplier of high purity lithium; and

the high-purity lithium product, which is readily scalable, is in demand from Tier 1 electric vehicle makers and battery makers, due to both its consistent high purity and ESG benefit.

The presentation will provide an update on progress and discuss the looming crisis in supply of high purity lithium and the need for a disruptive tech solution to deliver the volume. This will be available on Lake's website before the conference timeslot at: https://lakeresources.com.au/investors/presentations/

About Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE OTC:LLKKF ) - Cleaner high purity lithium using efficient disruptive clean technology

Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE, OTC: LLKKF) is a clean lithium developer utilising clean, direct extraction technology for the development of sustainable, high purity lithium from its flagship Kachi Project, as well as three other lithium brine projects in Argentina. The projects are in a prime location within the Lithium Triangle, where 40% of the world's lithium is produced at the lowest cost.

This method will enable Lake Resources to be an efficient, responsibly-sourced, environmentally friendly and cost competitive supplier of high-purity lithium, which is readily scalable, and in demand from Tier 1 electric vehicle makers and battery makers.

1. Clean-Tech: Efficient, disruptive clean technology to produce sustainable high purity lithium, with a smaller environmental footprint, in demand by Tier1 EV makers and battery makers. This is a cost-competitive technology provided by our partner in California, Lilac Solutions, who have received the backing of the Bill Gates-led Breakthrough energy fund and MIT's The Engine fund.

2. High Purity: High Purity Lithium Carbonate samples (99.9%) with very low impurities has been produced from lithium brines from Lake's flagship project (refer ASX announcement 9 January 2020). The growth of higher density batteries to drive the latest electric vehicles has significantly increased demand for a high purity product with low impurities, and the process delivers this consistently for a premium price.

3. Prime Location, Large Projects: Lake's projects are located in the Lithium Triangle, in Argentina, as this is the prime location globally for low cost lithium production from large projects. The Kachi project covers 70,000 ha over a salt lake south of FMC/Livent's lithium operation with a large indicated and inferred resource of 4.4 Mt LCE (Indicated 1.0Mt, Inferred 3.4Mt) (refer ASX announcement 27 November 2018). A pre-feasibility study (PFS) by a tier 1 engineering firm over Kachi shows a large, long-life low-cost potential operation with competitive production costs at the lower end of the cost curve similar to current lithium brine producers (refer ASX announcement 28 April 2020).

4. Sustainable ESG Benefit: The environmental footprint is far smaller than conventional brine evaporation processes or of hard rock mining. By using a benign water treatment process to produce lithium, Lake avoids any mining and returns virtually all water (brine) to its source without changing its chemistry (apart from lithium removal). This avoids the "water politics" in arid environments and is a better outcome for local communities. Tier 1 electric vehicle makers and Tier 1 battery makers have been seeking more sustainable, responsibly sourced materials in their supply chain which has driven demand for our products.

An innovative direct extraction technique, based on a well-used ion exchange water treatment method, has been tested for over 18 months in partnership with Lilac Solutions, with a pilot plant module operating on Kachi brines and has shown 80-90% recoveries. Battery grade lithium carbonate (99.9% purity) has been produced from Kachi brine samples with very low impurities (Fe, B, with <0.001 wt%) (refer ASX announcement 9 January 2020). Test results were incorporated into a Pre-Feasibility Study (PFS). The Lilac pilot plant module in California is producing samples for downstream participants. A pilot plant on site is planned to produce larger battery grade lithium samples. Discussions are advanced with downstream entities, as well as financiers, to develop the project.

On 3 July 2020, Lake Resources announced that the first samples of lithium chloride had been successfully produced from Lilac Solution's direct extraction pilot plant module, supporting the scale-up from previously successful lab-scale work. In the coming weeks, lithium carbonate samples will be available for downstream supply chain participants and off-takers. The sector continues to see positive news around demand and issues have been highlighted with a pending shortfall of supply of clean battery grade lithium.

Lake's other projects include the Olaroz, Cauchari and Paso brine projects, located adjacent to major world class brine projects either in production or being developed. The Olaroz-Cauchari project is located in the same basin as Orocobre's Olaroz lithium production and adjoins the impending production of Ganfeng Lithium/Lithium Americas' Cauchari project. Lake's Cauchari project has shown lithium brines over 506m interval with high grades averaging 493 mg/L lithium (117-460m) with up to 540 mg/L lithium. These results are similar to lithium brines in adjoining leases scheduled for production in late 2020 and infer an extension and continuity of these brines into Lake's leases (refer ASX announcements 28 May, 12 June 2019).

