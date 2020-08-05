Lakehouse's Grand Opening to Feature Colorado's Only WELL Pre-certified Residences Steps from Sloan's Lake

DENVER, Aug. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As Denver remains one of the nation's most exciting urban real estate markets with tremendous lifestyle opportunities, the much-anticipated grand opening month at Lakehouse on Sloan's Lake begins in August 2020.

Lakehouse , designed by architects Stantec and Muñoz + Albin, offers residents modern amenities and sustainable design on 17th Avenue on the south side of Sloan's Lake, Denver's largest metro-area lake. Lakehouse's 12 floors feature views of the Rocky Mountains, Sloan's Lake, and downtown Denver with floor-to-ceiling windows. Designed to maximize healthy living and wellness, Lakehouse piloted the WELL Building Standard™, a certification designated only to buildings who prioritize healthy infrastructure and enriching spaces including the best design practices for enhanced thermal, visual and acoustical comfort, MERV-13 air filtration, increased window sizes for natural light, careful selection of environmentally-friendly products, the use of natural and durable materials, expansive recreation and exercise facilities, edible landscaping and biophilic design.

Sloan's Lake provides residents with a 2.6-mile running, walking and biking trail surrounding the lake; water activities like paddle boarding, kayaking and fishing; and local-favorite restaurants and entertainment within walking distance of Lakehouse .

The Lakehouse residences range in size from one, two and three-bedroom condominiums, and townhomes starting at an affordable $469,000. Lakehouse is located in Denver at 4200 West 17th Avenue. Kentwood Real Estate Broker Associates Dee Chirafisi, Kevin Garrett and Matt McNeill are the exclusive residential real estate agents representing Lakehouse .

