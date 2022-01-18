Lakeland Regional Health and BayCare HomeCare Aim to Improve Home Care Access in Polk County

"We are excited to join with BayCare HomeCare in Polk County to expand and strengthen access to post-acute care within our community," says Danielle Drummond, MS, FACHE, President and CEO, Lakeland Regional Health. "Patients will greatly benefit from this arrangement as it will improve and streamline the transition from hospital to home health care. By working with BayCare HomeCare for these services, we believe we can improve care delivery at a much faster pace than by pursuing on our own."

BayCare HomeCare has provided in-home care and support services for decades, including serving many patients in the Lakeland community upon their discharge from the hospital. BayCare HomeCare is one of the largest providers of home care services in Florida, serving 13 counties along the state's west coast. BayCare HomeCare is in the top quartile in the country for quality and safety and has been able to dramatically reduce readmissions through innovative approaches, such as remote monitoring of patients. In addition to Lakeland Regional Health, Community Health Corporation – a related entity to Sarasota Memorial Hospital -- also owns a minority interest in BayCare HomeCare.

The new relationship between Lakeland Regional Health and BayCare HomeCare includes in home services. These services include home health, video supported remote monitoring, respiratory equipment and support, durable medical equipment and home infusion service.

"All the owners of BayCare HomeCare have the same goal," said Kathy McGuire, BayCare's vice president for HomeCare. "We want our patients to have the easiest path for staying out of the hospital yet also transitioning quickly and safely to home when hospitalization is needed. By joining forces, we can offer the finest clinicians, latest technology and the highest quality care to respond to the community's needs."



