LAKEMORE PARTNERS NAMES ARNO VAN DEN HEILIGENBERG MANAGING DIRECTOR AND HEAD OF BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT IN EUROPE

PHOENIX, LONDON, and DUBAI, UAE, March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lakemore Partners Ltd. and its group entities ("Lakemore"), a leading private credit investment firm primarily investing in control U.S. CLO equity, today announced it has named Arno van den Heiligenberg Managing Director and Head of Business Development Europe.

In this newly created role, Mr. van den Heiligenberg will focus on further developing Lakemore's business and client relationships in Europe, providing European financial firms with access to Lakemore's unparalleled U.S. CLO investment opportunities. The addition of Mr. van den Heiligenberg builds on Lakemore's global expansion following the establishment of its U.S. presence in Phoenix, Arizona last year.

"Arno is a successful, highly respected and trusted executive who has built outstanding relationships grounded in his client centric approach and deep understanding of financial markets," said Mohamed Seif, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of Lakemore. "With more than two decades of business building experience for some of the world's leading financial institutions, Arno is a valuable addition to our firm as we look to serve our clients and prospective investors across Europe. His extensive relationships in Europe fully align with our forward-looking strategy, and marks another key milestone in our continued global momentum. We are thrilled to welcome Arno to our Lakemore team."

Mr. van den Heiligenberg brings to Lakemore strong relationships and partnerships with many of Europe's leading institutional and wholesale investors. Most recently, Mr. van den Heiligenberg served as the Global co-head of Investment Fund Sales at UBS Wealth Management, where he managed a team of professionals, helped define lead product offerings, and presented UBS's clients with world class alternative and traditional investment solutions. Before UBS, he held positions at ING Investment Management, J.P. Morgan, Merrill Lynch, and Citigroup.

"I am honored and excited to join the Lakemore team," added Mr. van den Heiligenberg. "Lakemore is uniquely focused on bringing its extensive experience in control CLO investing to a growing clientele worldwide as evidenced by their global expansion. I look forward to being part of Lakemore's inclusive and collaborative culture, and know my background will help to further their commitment to developing long-term and mutually rewarding relationships with its clients. In addition, the extensive experience of the Lakemore investment team has resulted in a stable and compelling track record - an opportunity I am particularly excited about expanding upon."

Mr. van den Heiligenberg obtained his MSc in Business Administration from Erasmus University Rotterdam and participated in the CEMS Master programme at Stockholm School of Economics. Arno is a CFA, and CAIA Charter Holder.

About Lakemore Partners

Lakemore is a leading private credit investment firm primarily investing in control CLO equity. Serving as a partner of choice for top-tier U.S. CLO managers who are aligned to the firm's portfolio management style and risk appetite, Lakemore aims to deliver attractive returns by leveraging the extensive expertise of its dedicated team and by investing within its well-defined framework of cycle-aligned risk allocation. Founded in 2016, Lakemore has offices in Phoenix, London and Dubai. Lakemore's mission focuses on providing sustainable and reliable income, with the firm currently managing US$1.2 billion in credit assets under management, the majority of which is from institutional clients. For more information, please visit www.lakemore.com.

Lakemore Partners Ltd. is the group parent and is domiciled in the Cayman Islands. Lakemore Partners Management US LLC and Lakemore Partners (UK) Ltd. are registered with the U.S. Securities & Exchange Commission as investment advisers (RIA). Lakemore Partners (UK) Ltd. (FRN: 837603) is also an appointed representative of Kroll Securities Ltd. (FRN: 466588), which is authorized and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority. Lakemore Partners (DIFC) Ltd. is regulated by the Dubai Financial Services Authority. Lakemore Partners Management US LLC, Lakemore Partners (UK) Ltd., and Lakemore Partners (DIFC) Ltd. are wholly owned subsidiaries of Lakemore Partners Ltd.

