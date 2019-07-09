LakePoint Sports Introduces a Game Changer With PlaySight Technology Partnership

ATLANTA, July 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- LakePoint Sports and PlaySight Interactive are thrilled to announce a significant new technology partnership today, as PlaySight becomes the campus' live streaming video technology partner. Already, the premier youth sports travel destination in the U.S., LakePoint's partnership with PlaySight will solidify its position as the most technologically advanced of its kind.

LakePoint Sporting Community

PlaySight is the leader in making baseball diamonds, courts, fields, gyms and rinks across the world 'Smart' through its high-performance AI software, connected camera technology and live streaming video capabilities. This partnership will establish LakePoint as PlaySight's first SmartCampus, providing youth athletes, parents, coaches, teams and fans with automated HD broadcast live streaming thanks to more than 100 cameras installed across the campus, as well as advanced coaching and performance analysis tools. The new technology also offers instant replay and an on-demand video content platform to access, store, manage and share video, statistics and analytics.

Thanks to a host of customizable features, players and coaches alike can make the technology work for them. This level of personalization allows players to create highlight reels to share as a video resume, while also giving coaches the ability to tag plays and analyze video directly with their athletes on-site or online through PlaySight's app.

"Whether you're an athlete, coach, scout, professional sports property, media network, or fan, technology and data have pushed their way to the forefront of today's sports experience," said Mark M. O'Brien, President and CEO of LakePoint. "By fully integrating PlaySight's sports technology platform throughout the LakePoint campus, we will establish ourselves as the leader in connecting high performance data analytics and video content aggregation with athletes, while enhancing the LakePoint experience and inviting family, friends, coaches, and scouts to enjoy unprecedented access from wherever they are in the world. This partnership further solidifies LakePoint's position as the ultimate authority in youth sports and our commitment to providing cutting edge technology to all our guests."

Top athletes and teams across all levels of sport are already training and playing with PlaySight, including the NBA's Golden State Warriors, Atlanta Hawks, Boston Celtics and Toronto Raptors, as well as MLB's St. Louis Cardinals and Miami Marlins. PlaySight also works with several leading NCAA sports programs, including the University of Georgia, University of North Carolina and Wake Forest University, as well as the United States Tennis Association's National Campus.

LakePoint will introduce live streaming on its campus through PlaySight, connecting all sports activities and venues in real time with both the participating athletes and their families. Additionally, this will give LakePoint a robust media platform, which will position them to share cutting edge sports content with a global audience.

"PlaySight is connecting the next generation of athletes, and LakePoint gives us an incredible opportunity to do that on a significant scale," said PlaySight VP Scott McMeekin. "Our Smart sports technology enables faster improvement for athletes and is socializing the world of sports. There is no better place in the nation for us to showcase our technology than here at LakePoint, the premier youth sports destination in the country."

This first of its kind partnership is the perfect addition to LakePoint's already thriving campus. Located in the Metro Atlanta area, it hosts more than 30 sports and boasts eight Major League-sized baseball fields, three multi-use fields for soccer, lacrosse, rugby, and football, and a 170,000-square-foot Champions Center for indoor sports like basketball and volleyball. All facilities will be updated with the new PlaySight capabilities, bringing live streaming and performance analytics to all athletes.

"LakePoint and PlaySight are the proven leaders in their respective fields in the sports industry, which makes this new partnership such an exciting prospect for Prep Baseball Report," said Sean Duncan, President of Prep Baseball Report. "With more than 150 scouts nationwide, we know the immense value of innovative technology and high-quality data when it comes to scouting and promoting the top young talent out there. Turning LakePoint into PlaySight's first SmartCampus will enable us to utilize even more tools to promote this sport we love."

Through HD live streaming and performance analysis tools, PlaySight's integration into LakePoint will further elevate the organization above its competitors, while serving the athletes, coaches and families traveling for competitions.

Selected in 2017 and 2018 by Fast Company as one of the 10 Most Innovative Companies in Sport, PlaySight's SmartCourt technology leverages AI, video and proprietary analytics to improve performance and connect the next generation of athletes with their coaches, fans, friends, family and community. PlaySight's connected camera technology is powering the leading athletes, teams and leagues across the world, including the Golden State Warriors, Ripken Baseball, the United States Tennis Association's National Campus and more than 80 NCAA programs.

LakePoint Sports is the premier youth travel sports destination in the country, located in the Metro Atlanta area. The 1,300-acre destination is host to more than 30 sports and boasts eight Major League-sized baseball fields; three multi-use fields for soccer, lacrosse, rugby, football and more; a 170,000-square-foot Champions Center, featuring 12 full-size basketball courts which convert to 24 full-size volleyball courts; and conveniently located hotels, restaurants and entertainment venues. The mission of LakePoint Sports is to create lifelong memories for athletes, families and the community one experience, one game, one guest at a time. For more information, visit https://www.lakepointsports.com.

