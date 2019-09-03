Lakeshore® Opens its First Pop-Up Concept at Mall of America® for 2019 Holiday Season

CARSON, Calif., Sept. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Lakeshore, the nation's premier developer and retailer of innovative educational toys for kids, is bringing its first pop-up shopping experience to Mall of America. Located in Bloomington, Minnesota, Mall of America will host Lakeshore's Gifts for Growing Minds pop-up from Labor Day through the end of the year. Holiday shoppers will find the pop-up on the third floor south, where they can explore unique children's gifts and immerse themselves in free, hands-on activity stations that encourage kids to play, discover and learn.

From a real-moving robot children design themselves to an enchanting fairy land playset that opens up a world of wonder, the 200-square-foot pop-up will showcase a wide selection of exclusive, wish-worthy gifts for ages 0-11. All products are from Lakeshore's 2019 Gifts for Growing Minds catalog, due to hit mailboxes this month and throughout the holiday season. Pop-up shop visitors will also enjoy free, hands-on play stations that spark young imaginations, inspire design & building skills and foster a love of learning. Greeting shoppers at the pop-up will be a colorful 10' tree display featuring Lakeshore's Turn & Learn Magnetic Gears so that kids can construct their own creations. Lakeshore's team of "learn & play" experts will be on hand to answer questions—ready with gift ideas and tips on special deals and extra savings.

"We are so excited to bring the Lakeshore brand to life in the Mall of America," said Seth Zimmerman, chief creative officer at Lakeshore. "Our interactive Gifts for Growing Minds pop-up invites kids and families to experience Lakeshore as never before."

With 60 stores across the country—including two in Minnesota—plus its flagship catalogs and thriving e-commerce business, Lakeshore has been serving teachers, parents and families with top-quality educational products for over 60 years. Each of the company's exclusive products is designed by Lakeshore's in-house team of expert educators, who are all former teachers with years of classroom experience. Every product they create is thoughtfully designed to make learning an exciting part of children's daily lives—at home and at school.

"It's beyond thrilling to launch our first pop-up concept at one of the country's leading retail and entertainment destinations," said Bo Kaplan, Lakeshore's president and CEO. "We look forward to connecting with shoppers, sharing our passion for education and demonstrating the power of play in a whole new way."

The 2019 Gifts for Growing Minds collection is available now at LakeshoreLearning.com and at Lakeshore stores nationwide. Plus, now through the end of the year, Lakeshore will donate $1 from every Gifts for Growing Minds order to their long-standing educational partner, DonorsChoose.org, an award-winning nonprofit that supports classrooms in need. To view the complete Gifts for Growing Minds assortment, visit LakeshoreLearning.com.

Lakeshore Learning Materials is a leading developer and retailer of top-quality materials for early childhood education programs, elementary schools and homes nationwide. Since 1954, Lakeshore has offered innovative learning materials distinguished by their quality, educational merit and safety. To learn more, visit LakeshoreLearning.com .

