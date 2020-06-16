Lakeside Bank 3rd Annual "Write On!" Creative Writing Scholarship Winners!

The Lakeside Bank 2020 Scholarship Winners are:

*Diana Salinas, our second winner from Senn High School in the past three years.

*Lori Watson, Lindblom High School.

Because of Covid-19, Lakeside worked with the schools and families to arrange for surprise presentations at the students' homes. Diana & Lori were greeted with giant checks, helium balloons, signs and cheers.

Lakeside's annual "Write On!" Creative Writing Challenge is open to:

*Current CPS High School Seniors, graduating in good standing.

*Students accepted to an accredited two-or-four-year college or university.

*Those with financial need as demonstrated by the FAFSA Expected Family Contribution.

Lakeside Bank is focused on the power of education. "It is the single most important tool we have to effect meaningful social change," said Rose. "Write On!" is one of Lakeside Bank's multiple education programs.

Lakeside Bank is a privately owned, 54-year-old Chicago area bank with over $2 billion dollars in assets. To see our website, please click here.

