Lakeside Bank Announces Its Second Annual "Write On!" Creative Writing Challenge!

The 750 – 1,000 word entry may be on any subject. Science fiction. A western. History. Family. Social issues. Essays will be judged on creativity, emotional and intellectual impact, originality, story structure and grammar. Lakeside's tagline, "It's about time," must also be incorporated into the story. Not necessarily the words, but the concept should be woven into the story.

Lakeside's "Write On!" Creative Writing Challenge is open to:

*Current CPS High School Seniors, graduating this June in good standing.

*Students accepted to an accredited two-or-four-year college or university.

*Those with financial need as demonstrated by the FAFSA Expected Family Contribution.

Stories are submitted via the CPS scholarship system, Academic Works.

Lakeside Bank believes in the power of education. "It is the single most important tool we have to effect meaningful social change," says Alan Rose, Lakeside's Sr. VP, Chief Marketing Officer. "Write On!" is one of Lakeside Bank's education programs.

Lakeside Bank is a privately owned, 53-year-old Chicago area bank with $1.7 billion dollars in assets. To see our website, please click here.

