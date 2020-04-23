Lakeside Bank Successfully Securing CARES Act / PPP Support

CHICAGO, April 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Coronavirus has changed everything. Except at Lakeside Bank. For 54 years Lakeside has built client relationships through a unique blend of Personal Service and being just the right size to get things done.

Helping clients navigate the first round of SBA / PPP funding demonstrated Lakeside capabilities and loyalties.

Moving with speed and determination, Lakeside secured much needed assistance for their clients. While big banks may have frozen customers out, Lakeside welcomed theirs with open arms. (Well, not literally open arms. Lakeside follows proper social distancing.)

The Coronavirus has inflicted great harm on the economy. Your bank shouldn't make it worse. Lakeside Bank is helping its clients obtain loans and grants to maintain their businesses and pay employees.

And while other banks may have stopped even taking names for assistance when the first round of funding was complete, Lakeside continued accepting applications to be ready for the second round of financing. And Lakeside broadened beyond their client base, helping non-clients throughout Chicago.

"Big banks may have relied purely on technology for PPP. We paired tech with our personal service and got things done. We helped clients through the Great Recession … and we're helping again now. And we're welcoming potential future clients, too. It's who we are", says David Pinkerton, Lakeside Bank President.

SOURCE Lakeside Bank

