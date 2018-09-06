Lakeside Community Healthcare Offers Complimentary Flu Shot Clinics, Including Drive-Thru Location
Appointment-Free Flu Vaccinations Offered at Various Locations
NORTHRIDGE, Calif., Sept. 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Lakeside Community Healthcare (LCH) is working to make flu vaccinations an in-and-out process by offering appointment-free walk-in and drive-thru flu shot clinics in 5 cities throughout Los Angeles and Ventura Counties. Doctors and trained medical staff will be on-site to administer the shots, ensuring a quick and easy experience.
These flu shots are free for Lakeside members, as well as non-members, ages 3 and older. Those interested can walk in or drive through the parking lot of the specified LCH clinics, complete their basic paperwork and receive a free vaccination. Certified benefits specialists will also be present to speak with attendees about the many advantages of gaining access to health insurance and the value of choosing a Lakeside doctor.
"By providing this service, we are hoping to better prepare people for the upcoming flu season," explained Mindy Morgen, Senior Director of Marketing and Health Education at Lakeside Community Healthcare. "Our community deserves to spend the holidays feeling their best, so we're here to help. Preventive measures like this reduce the risk of getting sick with seasonal flu and spreading it to others."
Participating LCH clinics will host either walk-in or drive-thru flu shot clinics throughout the month of September at the following dates and locations, while supplies last:
Saturday, September 8, 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
Lakeside Community Healthcare
12660 Riverside Dr., Suite 310
North Hollywood, CA 91607
Saturday, September 8, 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
Lakeside Community Healthcare
24355 Lyons Ave., Suite 210
Santa Clarita, CA 91321
Saturday, September 8, 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. (Drive-Thru Clinic)
Lakeside Community Healthcare
612 Janss Rd.
Thousand Oaks, CA 91360
Saturday, September 15, 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
Lakeside Community Healthcare
1500 S. Central Ave., Suite 200
Glendale, CA 91204
Saturday, September 15, 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
Lakeside Community Healthcare
7325 Medical Center Dr., Suite 300
West Hills, CA 91307
About Lakeside Community Healthcare
Lakeside Community Healthcare is an affiliate of Heritage Provider Network (HPN), which serves as a trusted healthcare network for more than 550,000 Southern California members. As the largest doctor-owned medical group in Southern California, HPN and its affiliates are dedicated to quality, affordable healthcare. For more information, please visit www.lakesidemed.com.
