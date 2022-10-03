Lakeview Bagels and Deli Celebrates 25 Years with New Menus!...

CLIFTON, N.J., Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- This September, Lakeview Bagels and Deli in Clifton, NJ is celebrating its 25th anniversary! The family-owned and operated bagel and deli shop is dedicated to providing customers with the freshest, made-from-scratch bagels, soups, and other items. In honor of this milestone, George Metri — owner and operator of Lakeview Bagels and Deli for 25 years — is expanding his menu with some exciting new items as we move into the holiday season.

Lakeview Bagels and Deli Lakeview Bagels and Deli

He will be launching three new online menus for the end of the year (ghost kitchens) as well as expanding his in-store menu. Some of the delicious new offerings include breakfast bagels, gourmet grilled cheeses, and deluxe burgers. So, make sure to stop by Lakeview Bagels and Deli this September to celebrate 25 amazing years!

Lakeview Bagels and Deli is a great example of a local business that supports its community. By sourcing the freshest ingredients and supporting other local businesses, they can create a positive ripple effect that benefits everyone involved. When you eat at Lakeview Bagels and Deli, you can be sure that you're not only getting great food but also supporting your local economy.

After 25 years of grit and grind, the amazing folks at Lakeview Bagels and Deli want to take the opportunity to celebrate with the community that made them who they are today.

They also are extremely excited about their new menu offerings! Start your day off right with one of Lakeview Bagels and Deli's delicious breakfast bagels. Choose from a variety of flavors like bacon, egg, and cheese; sausage, egg, and cheese; or veggie. All of their breakfast bagels are made fresh-to-order and come with a full punch of flavor.

Now, you may be wondering, "what is a ghost kitchen?" A ghost kitchen is a restaurant that only offers delivery and takeout options, without any dine-in seating. Ghost kitchens are becoming more popular as delivery services like Uber Eats and DoorDash gain in popularity. Lakeview Bagels and Deli's new ghost kitchen menus will be available this month, and they couldn't be more excited to try out this new way of serving their customers.

They would like to thank you for being part of their Lakeview family for the past 25 years. They look forward to continuing to serve you the freshest, made-from-scratch bagels, soups, and other items for many years to come! Happy anniversary from all of the amazing people at Lakeview Bagels and Deli!

About Lakeview Bagel and Deli:

Lakeview Bagels and Deli is a family business that takes great pride in serving food all made fresh from scratch! They make their delicious bagels every morning in a variety of tastes such as poppy, raisin, plain, the everything bagel, and more from a recipe that has been loved for over 20 years. Stop by or place an order online for your convenience! They are excited to celebrate 25 years in business this September!

Contact Information

Name: George Metri

Email: [email protected]

Phone Number: 1(973) 478-2050

SOURCE Lakeview Bagels and Deli