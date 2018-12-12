Lakeview Farms Expands Further into Deli Dips with Acquisition of Tribe Mediterranean Foods

Based in Taunton, Mass., Tribe Mediterranean is a leading manufacturer of preservative-free prepared hummus products. The company has a strong heritage of producing high-quality hummus in innovative flavors. Tribe's highly recognized traditional savory products are further complemented by its recent launch of a new sweet hummus platform. Tribe hummus is plant-based, kosher-certified, vegan-friendly, and contains no GMO ingredients, no artificial preservatives, no cholesterol, no hydrogenated oils or high-fructose corn syrup.

The addition of Tribe to the Lakeview family of brands allows Lakeview to further penetrate the perimeter of the store by entering the $800 million hummus category with an established national brand. The combined portfolio will allow the business to offer a broader range of products and a higher level of service to its customers.

"We are excited to welcome Tribe and its employees to our Lakeview Farms organization," said Tom Davis, Chief Executive Officer of Lakeview Farms. "Tribe brings an impressive product portfolio, deep talent and industry expertise, a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility and a strong plan for growth. We look forward to continuing to build our business through innovation, world-class manufacturing, and distribution."

"Lakeview is committed to supporting the next phase of Tribe's growth strategy, presenting an array of synergies and capabilities to enhance our ability to compete in this fast-moving, exciting category," said John McGuckin, Tribe's Chief Executive Officer. "This is a great opportunity for us, and we look forward to building the Tribe brand with innovative new products and driving category growth."

Tribe employs approximately 85 full-time, part-time and seasonal employees.

About Tribe Mediterranean Foods

For more than 20 years, Tribe Mediterranean Foods has been a leading producer of hummus, offering more than 20 flavors ranging from traditional to spicy to zesty to sweet. Tribe hummus is kosher-certified, vegan-friendly, contains no GMO ingredients, no artificial preservatives, no cholesterol and no hydrogenated oils or high-fructose corn syrup. For more information, visit www.tribehummus.com.

About Lakeview Farms

Lakeview Farms began in 1988 and employs approximately 500 people in Delphos, Ohio. Lakeview's products include dips; desserts, including puddings, cheesecakes, parfaits, mousses and gelatins; and seafood dips and salads. Brands include Luisa's, Salads of the Sea, Sea Gold, Senor Rico and others. Visit www.lakeviewfarms.com for more information. Lakeview Farms is owned by Sequel Holdings, a private equity company based in Dallas with a firm commitment to the food industry.

