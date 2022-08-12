Lakewood, Ohio, Expands ParkMobile Partnership in an Effort to Modernize Parking in the City

ParkMobile will now provide contactless payment options for over 1,000 additional spaces throughout Lakewood

LAKEWOOD, Ohio, Aug. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ParkMobile, the #1 parking app in North America, has expanded its partnership with the City of Lakewood, Ohio. A suburb of Cleveland, Lakewood is enhancing their parking experience with over 900 on-street and 160 off-street parking spaces now available on the ParkMobile app.

"We are happy to build upon our existing ParkMobile partnership as we expand options for payment with our on-street parking operation," said Shawn Leininger, Director of Planning & Development from the City of Lakewood. "With over 1,000 parking spaces now offering ParkMobile's contactless system, our residents and guests have another easy way to pay for parking by using their phone."

ParkMobile can be found at numerous locations throughout Cleveland, so locals will be familiar with the app. It is also used throughout the state in Canton, Cincinnati, Columbus, and Toledo. Ohio is home to over 800,000 ParkMobile users, with 64,500 of those in Cleveland. Overall, ParkMobile is available in over 500 cities nationwide.

ParkMobile has over 38 million users across North America, is available for both iPhone and Android devices, or can also be accessed on a mobile web browser via QR code or text message. To pay for parking using the mobile or web app, a user enters the zone number posted on signs around the parking spot, selects the amount of time needed, and touches the "Start Parking" button to begin the session. The user can also extend the time of the parking session on their mobile device.

"Cleveland is a strong market for us, so we are excited to expand our partnership with Lakewood," says Jeff Perkins, CEO of ParkMobile. "We expect the City to see strong mobile payment adoption with this expansion, especially for on-street patrons visiting Lakewood's lively downtown area."

About ParkMobile: ParkMobile, LLC is the leading provider of smart parking and mobility solutions in North America, using a contactless approach to help millions of people easily find, reserve, and pay for parking on their mobile devices. In 2021, ParkMobile became part of the Swedish-based EasyPark Group. The company's technology is used in thousands of locations across the country, including 8 of the top 10 cities as well as college campuses, airports, and stadiums. People can use ParkMobile solutions to quickly pay for on-street and off-street parking without having to use a meter or kiosk. Additionally, ParkMobile offers parking reservations at stadium venues for concerts and sporting events. Reservations are also available in metro area garages, allowing people to drive into the city without having to worry about finding parking. ParkMobile has been named to the Inc. 5000, Deloitte Fast 500, Smart Cities Connect "Smart 50," and the Atlanta Journal Constitution's Top Workplaces. Additionally, the company won the 2022 Stevie Awards for Best Mobile On-Demand Application. For more information, visit ParkMobile.io or @ParkMobile on Twitter.

