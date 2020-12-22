Lalchandani Simon Named As Counsel of Record to Badia Hand to Shoulder and OrthoNOW®

MIAMI, Dec. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Lalchandani Simon, a boutique healthcare and technology law firm based in Miami, Florida, has been formally named counsel of record to Badia Hand to Shoulder (BHS), and OrthoNOW®. In 2008, Dr. Alejandro Badia, a foremost change agent in healthcare policy and author of the newly released Healthcare from the Trenches, founded BHS, a fully integrated clinical facility for the upper limb, and two years later launched OrthoNOW®, a pioneering network of single-specialty, technology-driven immediate orthopedic care centers headquartered in South Florida. Lalchandani Simon, led by partner Kubs Lalchandani, is tasked with counseling Dr. Badia as he expands operations and engages in strategic partnerships designed to disrupt the established healthcare bureaucracy.

"Our organization is committed to continually pushing the envelope to inspire change in the system and remove needless barriers to the provision of expert-quality healthcare to all Americans," explained Dr. Badia. "Kubs and his team are respected healthcare and innovation attorneys experienced with deploying creative strategies and facilitating targeted collaborations to expedite the growth of our footprint in the healthcare industry."

"Dr. Badia is once-in-a-lifetime healthcare innovator cutting regulatory red tape and bringing change to the healthcare sector," stated Lalchandani. "His ideas, experience, and passion may be just the right formula at just the right time to save our system."

Lalchandani Simon joins the elite healthcare team at Dr. Badia's companies which are actively seeking collaborations with orthopedic colleagues and healthcare systems to further the provision of orthopedic surgery services nationwide.

ABOUT DR. BADIA, BADIA HAND TO SHOULDER, AND ORTHONOW®

Alejandro Badia, MD, FACS, FRCSI is a hand and upper extremity surgeon at Badia Hand to Shoulder Center in Doral, Florida. Badia studied physiology at Cornell University and obtained his medical degree at NYU, where he also trained in orthopedics. A hand fellowship at Alleghany General Hospital in Pittsburgh was followed by an AO trauma fellowship in Freiburg, Germany. He runs an international hand fellowship, served on the review board of a hand surgery techniques journal, and previously organized a yearly Miami meeting for surgeons /therapists devoted to upper limb arthroscopy and arthroplasty. This international meeting was held at the renowned Miami Anatomical Research Center (M.A.R.C.) which Badia co-founded in 2005. In 2010, he founded OrthoNOW®, which improves access to orthopedic specialists via its award-winning mobile app. To learn more about Dr. Badia and his enterprises, please visit www.drbadia.com. To contact his organization, please call 305-537-7272 or e-mail [email protected].

ABOUT LALCHANDANI SIMON

Lalchandani Simon PL is made up of former big firm litigators who are now applying their aggressive negotiation and litigation strategies to guide clients through the constantly changing legal environment resulting from advances in healthcare and technology. As experienced lawyers and entrepreneurs, Lalchandani Simon PL attorneys are uniquely positioned to anticipate legal hurdles in these sectors and implement strategies to overcome bureaucratic obstacles. Kubs Lalchandani graduated from Cornell University and Cornell Law School before working at several international law firms and clerking for United States District Court Judge Patricia Seitz. To learn more about Lalchandani Simon, please visit www.lslawpl.com. To contact the firm, please call (305) 999-5291 or e-mail [email protected].

